PSV vs Leicester LIVE: Europa Conference League team news and line-ups ahead of quarter-final tonight

(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Leicester take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie. A 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium last week means there is everything to play for as the Foxes look to reach their first European semi-final.

Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho missed chances in the opening stalemate against PSV, who trail Dutch leaders Ajax by four points in the Eredivise, and a place in the final four of the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League is up for grabs.

After winning the FA Cup last season, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing more history for his team, and with the Foxes sitting ninth in the Premier League, winning more silverware would also represent a route back into European competition next season.

“To be the first to do anything is always nice,” Rodgers said before the second leg in Eindhoven. “We had that feeling with the FA Cup and it was a great feeling. The first leg gives us great motivation that we can do that.” Follow live coverage of PSV vs Leicester, below:

Show latest update 1649952983 PSV vs Leicester Leicester City travel to the Netherlands tonight hoping to book a place in the last four of the Europa Conference League. This is the inaugural year of the competition and Foxes’ boss, Brendan Rodgers, says that being the first team to lift the trophy would be ‘nice’. “To be the first to do anything is always nice,” said Rodgers. “We had that feeling with the FA Cup. We’re a club unlike PSV, who’ve qualified for 48 European competitions on the trot. We’re very inexperienced, but we’ll grow by achieving. “We’re ready to grasp it. The first leg gives us great motivation you can do that. We’ll fight and do everything we can to go through. “We’re used to playing in big games in our domestic league. We’ve just got to keep the mentality, the positivity, and try and score.” Michael Jones 14 April 2022 17:16 1649952784 PSV vs Leicester: Team changes PSV Eindhoven XI: Mvogo; Mauro Junior, Teze, Ramalho, Max; Sangare, Gotze, Gutierrez; Gakpo, Zahavi, Veerman PSV boss Roger Schmidt makes two changes to his starting XI from the side that drew 0-0 at the King Power Stadium in the first leg. Noni Madueke and Olivier Boscagli drop out with Jordan Teze and Erick Gutierrez coming in. Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Barnes Brendan Rodgers names an unchanged starting XI. Michael Jones 14 April 2022 17:13 1649952422 PSV vs Leicester: Team news Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Albrighton, Barnes; Iheanacho Jamie Braidwood 14 April 2022 17:07 1649943700 Good evening Hello and welcome to live coverage of tonight’s Europa League quarter-finals, as West Ham look to keep their European run alive in Lyon. David Moyes’ side are looking to advance to their first European semi-final in 46 years, with Barcelona potentially awaiting in the final four, but must first overcome a Lyon side who have plenty of recent experience in continental competitions and who will be backed by a crowd of almost 60,000 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The Hammers travel to France with the tie finely poised following last week’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium after the hosts were made to play the whole of the second half down to 10 men following Aaron Creswell’s red card. Jarrod Bowen’s opener had sent the London Stadium into delirium but Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele equalised to ensure it remains all square ahead of tonight’s match. And with West Ham prioritising the Europa League in recent weeks, in expense of their Premier League position and top-four bid, their season could be on the line – but an away victory in France would take it to even greater heights. Before that, though, Leicester take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie. A 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium last week means there is everything to play for as the Foxes look to reach their first European semi-final. Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho missed chances in the opening stalemate against PSV, who trail Dutch leaders Ajax by four points in the Eredivise, and a place in the final four of the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League is up for grabs. Jamie Braidwood 14 April 2022 14:41

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PSV vs Leicester LIVE: Europa Conference League team news and line-ups ahead of quarter-final tonight