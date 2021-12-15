Significant parts of the internet have been hit by problems after what appears to be a problem with Amazon’s Web Services.
Users of PSN, Xbox Live, Twitch and more all reported issues with getting the services to work as expected.
Amazon reported problems with internet connectivity in two regions. The company’s Web Services division powers much of the internet, meaning that problems can rapidly spread and affect seemingly unconnected websites and apps.
Source Link PSN, Xbox, Twitch and more go down amid another Amazon Web Services outage