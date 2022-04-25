Psaki says Trump’s border wall was ‘never going to work’

Jen Psaki has defended the White House’s decision to suspend construction of a border wall, blaming former President Donald Trump for a policy that “was never going to work”.

“If we just dial it back a few years,” the White House press secretary said in response to media questioning, “the former President invested billions of dollars in a border wall that was never going to work or be effective, instead of working towards comprehensive immigration reform.”

President Joe Biden rescinded funding for the project last year, but security questions have been raised in response to the death of a National Guardsman, who drowned trying to save two people on the Mexico border on Monday.

