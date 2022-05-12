Psaki says she regrets comment about sending Covid tests to ‘every American’

Jen Psaki has said that she hit her “limit” in terms of questions about Covid tests when she previously asked, “should we just send one to every American?” in response to a reporter’s question.

In December 2021, the outgoing White House press secretary snapped back at journalists who repeatedly asked about the availability of Covid tests in the US.

“I think it was by about the ninth or 10th version of the question that I think I just hit my limit,” Ms Psaki said of the comment.

