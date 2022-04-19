PS5 UK stock – live: Very restock could drop today – how to get a console

Could you get your hands on the new console? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: Very is expected to release new stock of the PS5 this morning. Read on for more information.

The long bank holiday is now over and with that people are still finding it immensely difficult to buy a PS5. It has been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. April has seen better fortune with large drops from some of the biggest retailers in the UK. We’re now over halfway through the month, but already there have been PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos, AO, Game and Smyths Toys so far last week alone. Let’s hope that these drops continue throughout the month.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1650355163 What time will Very stock this morning? Very is a predictable retailer when it comes to new stock of the PS5. Almost like clockwork, consoles tend to be released on a Tuesday between 9am and 10:30am BST at least once a month since Sony’s console first released in November 2020. It’s now been six weeks since we last saw a stock drop from Very, so we are fairly certain that we could be seeing more Playstation 5’s out in the wild this morning. To help make it through checkout. Make sure that you are logged into the website before the drop goes live and avoid refreshing the page once you are in the queue. We’ll let you know as soon as we see the restock happen. Jasper Pickering 19 April 2022 08:59 1650354008 Morning, PS5 trackers And we’re back with the PS5 liveblog! We hope you made the most of the long weekend so let’s jump straight back into things. Firstly, Very is the top of our agenda today as it is expected to be releasing more consoles this morning. We can expect to see the stock go live some time between 9am and 10:30am BST so be sure to keep an eye out. We’re also expecting Amazon to be dropping consoles later in the week so make sure you have the console on your wishlist in order to make it through checkout. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any other news so be sure to stay tuned for all the latest PS5 updates. Jasper Pickering 19 April 2022 08:40

