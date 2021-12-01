PS5 UK stock live: Today’s restock news from Currys, Smyths Toys and AO

What PS5 restocks could we see today? (The Independent)

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

November started incredibly slowly, with PS5 restocks only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation improved through the moment, and we have seen recent restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda and Littlewoods, plus a drop at Sony’s new PS Direct online store. There have also been several more restocks at Game. Let’s just hope the momentum continues as we head into December and edge towards Christmas.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1638352899 What’s the difference between the two models of PS5? Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies. The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition. Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 10:01 1638351261 Does Sony sell the PS5 directly? Yes. In fact, Sony only recently opened the doors to the UK branch of its PlayStation Direct website, where you can buy PS5 consoles, games and accessories. But – surprise, surprise – there are currently no consoles in stock. The website has only once had a PS5 restock since launching in the UK, and now doesn’t say when more consoles might arrive. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a couple of restocks before Christmas, but that’s purely speculation on our behalf for now. Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 09:34 1638350139 When did Currys last have PS5 stock? Currys has seemingly struggled to secure PS5 consoles for the last couple of months. The retailer ran a lottery system intended to give shoppers a fairer chance of securing a console. This system was closed to new applicants in the summer, but is still emailing out codes every so often to those who entered before the lottery closed in June. Codes were last sent out on 17 November and all has been quiet ever since. As with other retailers, we’re hoping Currys has been stockpiling PS5 consoles for December, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see. Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 09:15 1638349949 Game store announces PS5 stock available today As we said in our last post, Game stores often tweet about PS5 consoles they have in stock – and if you live in Plymouth then we have some good news for you. The city’s Game store has the PS5 disc edition in stock and ready to buy right now. Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 09:12 1638349790 Can you buy a PS5 on the high street? Yes, but the Sony console is as hard to find in-store as it is online. Your best bet is to try your local branches of Smyths Toys and Game, which both have occasional in-store restocks, with consoles available on a first-come, first-served basis. Smyths has a tool on its website for checking PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock at all of its UK stores. You won’t be surprised to learn that, at the time of writing, no Smyths store has any PS5 consoles in stock. But don’t lose hope, because consoles do occasionally appear on the website, ready to buy at your local branch. As for Game, we recommend keeping an eye on this Twitter list, showing every tweet from all of Game’s UK store accounts. These accounts tend to be fairly active, letting followers know when PS5 consoles come into stock at each store. Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 09:09 1638348900 Is Smyths Toys due a PS5 restock soon? We hope so, but the Smyths website is pretty vague on when fresh PS5 stock might arrive. The company usually says consoles will land later in the month, but now says: “Expected in stock: TBC 2021”. This is hopefully just another way of saying the consoles will arrive in December, but we’re not holding our breath just yet. Prior to this, Smyths had PS5 stock in-store a couple of times in October, then had a very quiet November. Here’s hoping that’s because the store will have plenty of consoles for December… Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 08:55 1638348632 When did AO last have a PS5 restock? It’s starting to feel like AO is dragging its heels when it comes to PS5 stock. The electronics retailer last had PS5 consoles in stock on 9 November, with stock lasting just 10 minutes. Before this, AO had PS5 restocks on 1, 4, 16 and 19 October. We’re hoping the shop will put a quiet November behind it and have a similarly robust number of restocks through December. Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 08:50 1638348433 Who will have a PS5 restock this week? We’re now into December and hopeful that retailers will begin to make our wishes come true with a health dose of PS5 restocks. We can’t guarantee it, but have a good feeling this week about Smyths Toys and AO, plus more restocks from Game, who had consoles available on 30 November. Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 08:47 1638347470 Good morning Hello and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting! With Black Friday over and 1 December now here, we’re opening our advent calendars and hoping to find a PS5 tucked away inside. Optimistic, we know. You know the score by now. We’ll be live blogging throughout the day, bringing you all of the latest PS5 restock news, both online and in-store, from across the UK. Alistair Charlton 1 December 2021 08:31

