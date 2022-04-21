PS5 UK stock – live: Studio restock sells out but consoles available at Scan

Who could be the latest retailer to drop Sony’s console? (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 has sold out at Studio, but is still in stock at Scan. Read on for more information.

With Easter over for another year, leaving only piles of chocolate egg wrappers in its wake, we’re still on the hunt for PS5s – and finding restocked consoles is still as tricky as ever. It has been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. April has seen better fortune with large drops from some of the biggest retailers in the UK. We’re now approaching the end of the month, and for the last couple of weeks the situation has slowly improved, with PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very, AO and more. Let’s hope that these drops continue as we speed towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1650528011 G’morning! Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Blimey has it been a busy week for restocks so far, with drops at Very, Game and PlayStation Direct all taking place yesterday morning. We’ve just seen a blink and you’ll miss it drop at Studio, who released a digital edition bundle onto its website. But if you missed it, we’ve just seen stock of the PS5 go live at Scan. We’ll be here all day bringing you the live stock updates as and when they happen, so stay tuned! Alex Lee 21 April 2022 09:00 1650471344 Live blog signing off What a day! We had started to lose hope that many more PS5 restocks would land this month, but today more than restored our faith in the retail gods’ ability to deliver. This morning saw restocks from Game, Very and PlayStation Direct in quick succession, but with only a single bundle remaining at Very by the end of the working day. The Amazon restock we were hoping for hasn’t yet materialised, but hopefully any gamers waiting for that have been able to buy a PS5 from somewhere else instead. As ever, we’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news from right across the UK. Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 17:15 1650470378 The PS5 is still available at Very (just) Very was one of three retailers to offer fresh PS5 stock this morning. But as the day draws to a close, the Very website has just one console bundle remaining. Priced at £579.27, it includes the PS5 disc edition, plus Gran Turismo 7 and an additional Dualsense controller. Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 16:59 1650470190 The PS5 is now sold out again at Game As we bring today’s live blog into land we’ve just spotted that the PS5 is now out of stock again at Game. Several console bundles were available for pre-order earlier today, ahead of shipping out to customers later this month, but now the all-too-familiar ‘out of stock’ signs are back. Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 16:56 1650466852 Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. “The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. “While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. “Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 16:00 1650465052 Ghostwire: Tokyo review Another big console exclusive that’s out now on the PS5 is Ghostwire: Tokyo, from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda. In Ghostwire: Tokyo, a paranormal event causes the citizens of the Japanese city to disappear in a mysterious fog and otherworldly spirits to invade. Players will explore the abandoned streets of Japan's capital as they fight these paranormal threats using a blend of psychic abilities and conjured weaponry. Read our full review of Ghostwire: Tokyo to find out more. Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 15:30 1650463368 PlayStation Direct sells out A restock that landed at PlayStation Direct earlier today has now sold out, but consoles are still available to order from both Game and Very. Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 15:02 Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 15:00 1650461452 Can you get a VPN on the PS5? While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content. We’d recommend getting a VPN which has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 14:30 1650459652 Save up to 75% off in the Playstation Store spring sale Every spring, a new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles. The sale will be running from 30 March through to 27 April with some huge savings on popular titles such as Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two. Alistair Charlton 20 April 2022 14:00

