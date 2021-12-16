PS5 UK stock – live: Smyths restock set to drop in stores soon – what to know

Who could restock the elusive console today? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at Smyths Toys in-store this morning. It could restock at Argos tomorrow. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first landed in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Currys, Studio, Argos, EE, BT and Amazon.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1639642948 What PS5 restocks could we see today? Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PS5 hunting! It was a fairly quiet day for restocks yesterday – the quietest day we’ve seen all month, to be frank – until Amazon came in and caused a bit of chaos with its weird add to cart drop. Smyths Toys is set to drop in-store this morning, so if you’re really in need of a console before Christmas, we’d get queuing up right now! As always, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live restock updates as they happen. Stay tuned. Alex Lee 16 December 2021 08:22 1639588852 Live blog signing off And with that rather frantic finale, we’re signing off for another day. What began as a quiet Wednesday perked up with the drip-feeding of PS5 consoles into Game branches across the UK, then ended with a PS5 disc edition restock at Amazon. There’s a chance that Amazon will restock the PS5 digital edition this evening too, but we’re not certain about that just yet. In any case, we’ll be back tomorrow for another day of PS5 hunting. Alistair Charlton 15 December 2021 17:20 1639588627 Amazon is now sold out As expected, Amazon’s PS5 restock didn’t last long, and the console is once again listed as unavailable. This was unusual timing from Amazon, with restocks usually landing earlier in the day. We’re now seeing speculation that the PS5 digital edition will appear on Amazon next, but since this drop is being described as “shortly maybe” we’re not holding our breath just yet. Alistair Charlton 15 December 2021 17:17 1639587338 The PS5 is now available at Amazon It’s a bit late in the day, but Amazon is having a PS5 restock right now! Both the PS5 digital edition and PS5 disc edition are available, and what’s more they can be bought without a bundle, so just the console on its own for its regular retail price. It looks like these consoles are only for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up to Prime before trying to purchase your console. Alistair Charlton 15 December 2021 16:55 1639585825 Need some new wireless earbuds? Earbuds might not be great for gaming, but that doesn’t stop us from using them while playing a bit of Fortnite. We’ve tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best wireless earbuds , primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market. Whether you’re a style-conscious pop lover, a fitness fan on a budget or a blasphemous earbud-wearing gamer, there’s something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds . Our reviewer said that they were a “top-notch” pair for those who don’t want to splash. Alistair Charlton 15 December 2021 16:30 1639584025 How big is the PS5? Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4. But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end. They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV. Alistair Charlton 15 December 2021 16:00 1639582225 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED (Nintendo Switch) If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again…this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Alistair Charlton 15 December 2021 15:30 1639580545 What’s the difference between the two models of PS5? Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies. If you’re in the market for an Xbox series X, head over to our live blog for your best chance of securing a console. As ever, the cheaper, smaller and less powerful Xbox series S is in stock at Game , Very , Argos and most other retailers, ready to buy right now. Alistair Charlton 15 December 2021 14:03

