PS5 UK stock – live: Scan restock available now, Amazon could drop next

UPDATE: The PS5 is currently in stock at Scan. It could drop at Amazon, BT and EE soon. Read on for more information.

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first launched, yet we’re all still here, struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. April has seen better fortune with large drops from some of the biggest retailers in the UK. We’re now approaching the end of the month, and for the last couple of weeks the situation has slowly improved,

We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and more. Let’s hope that these drops continue as we speed towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

PS5 stock trackers, activate Gooooooood moorning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent's PS5 restock liveblog. Happy Friday and happy Earth Day. This week has been jam-packed with console drops, and we're hoping our good fortunes will continue throughout the day and into next week. We'll be here all day bringing you the live restock updates as they happen. Stay tuned! Alex Lee 22 April 2022 09:00

Who should we be keeping an eye on? Almost every single retailer stocking the PS5 has dropped the console this month – even the likes of Scan (who hasn’t restocked in seven months) and Studio (who hasn’t restocked since December), but there are still a few notable exceptions that we are eagerly anticipating. Who are they? Amazon, the BT Shop and EE are three retailers who should be dropping consoles before the end of April, hopefully tomorrow or next week. Alex Lee 21 April 2022 17:00 1650553851 Best PS5 headset Needing some accessories now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories. Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful. “It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.” Alex Lee 21 April 2022 16:10 1650550851 ‘Dying Light 2′ review While February was a dire month for restocks, it was chock full of new game releases, including Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring. Dying Light 2 (Was £49.99, now £37.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out in February. It combines parkour with the survival-horror genre. In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments. “Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.” Alex Lee 21 April 2022 15:20 1650547851 Could BT restock the PS5 soon? Since October, only BT Broadband customers have been able to buy the console from the BT Shop. The PS5 was last in stock at the retailer on Tuesday 22 March. Stock is usually available for days on end but in March, it sold out within a few You need an access code to buy the console from the BT Shop. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be found on your MyBT portal. Just log in, scroll down to the “Your Offers” section and click on the PS5. You can also register your interest on the BT website. You’ll receive an email containing an access code that will take you directly to the order page where you can buy a PS5 when it goes live. It’s basically the same method as above, but with less steps. You’ll need your account details for both. Alex Lee 21 April 2022 14:30 1650544851 When could EE restock the PS5? After Amazon, EE could be one of the retailers next to restock the PS5. The network provider hasn’t restocked the console at all this month, and it usually drops the PS5 once every four weeks. It last dropped the PS5 on Tuesday 22 March, and we’re predicting that more stock will arrive next week. The PS5 is only available to EE customers via “add to plan”. You need to be an EE customer in a 12-month or longer pay monthly contract to buy the console. Alex Lee 21 April 2022 13:40 1650541851 On the hunt for an Xbox series X? Unlike the PS5, which frequently goes out of stock for days on end, Xbox hunters have been having a whale of a time, with the console being readily available from a number of retailers since January. That said, it’s difficult to know where exactly you can find the best deal on the console right now. That’s where we come in. We’ve got a guide to finding the best deals on the Xbox series X and which retailers are currently in stock. Alex Lee 21 April 2022 12:50 1650538800 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Have we helped you get a PS5 this week? Want more shopping insights, deals, reviews and tips? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alex Lee 21 April 2022 12:00 1650537051 Where can you buy a PS5 right now? The PS5 is currently in stock at a handful of places right now, although it’s only available as part of a bundle. Want one? You’re going to have to hurry because stock won’t last long. The PS5 is currently in stock at Very, Scan and Littlewoods (albeit heavily inflated in price – so we’d recommend not buying it from Littlewoods). Alex Lee 21 April 2022 11:30

