PS5 UK stock – live: PlayStation Direct restock is set to drop today – what to know

On the hunt for the next-gen console? (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at PlayStation Direct this morning. Read on for more information.

The PS5 arrived in the UK almost a full year ago, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both in-store and online.

November has been an extremely slow month for PS5 restocks. In the first week of the month, we only saw John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo drop stock. But it’s starting to pick up, with AO, Very and Asda having dropped last week, and PlayStation Direct, Game, Argos and Amazon all having dropped this week.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1637311389 PlayStation Black Friday kicks off today Today, the PlayStation Store is kicking off its Black Friday sales event, and all of our favourite next-gen titles are on sale, including Deathloop, which is currently 50 per cent off. You can buy it for just £29.99, (Playstation.com). “Already tipped to be 2021’s game of the year, Deathloop is a freestyle assassination game with a Groundhog Day style time-warping mechanic,” our writer said in their review of the best PS5 games. “You’re trapped on a mysterious island, and doomed to repeat the same 24 hours over and over again until you can figure out a way to kill eight VIPs before the stroke of midnight.” Other games on sale include the new Far Cry 6, Fifa 22 and Back 4 Blood. Alex Lee 19 November 2021 08:43 1637310165 What PS5 restocks could we see today? Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy birthday (in the UK) to the PlayStation 5. Yep, it’s been a whole year since the PS5 first came out in the UK and we’re all still here on the struggle bus, trying to hunt down the elusive console. So what restocks could we see today? To celebrate its birthday, PlayStation Direct is expected to have another restock between now and 10am, although the details are a little murky. Stay tuned! Alex Lee 19 November 2021 08:22

