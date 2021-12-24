PS5 UK stock – live: Game restock is available now – how to get a console on Christmas Eve

Where can you get the PS5 before Christmas? Read on to find out (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at Game. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first landed in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1640335003 We’re here to help you bag a PS5 this Christmas Eve (The Independent) Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters! This is your chief PS5 elf here, wishing you a very merry Christmas and a fruitful, festive day of console hunting. Oh, and it looks like Santa is just buzzing us now. Good news! The PS5 is still in stock at Game! Although he’s ho-ho-horrified that it won’t arrive before Christmas, we’ve never seen the console stay in stock at the retailer this long before. In any case, this is your final chance to bag a PS5 before the big day, and we’re here to help you out. Sleigh tuned! Alex Lee 24 December 2021 08:36 1640278825 G’night folks All righty, we’re closing up shop here on the blog for the evening, but we’ll be back here tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action. Miraculously, the PS5 is still in stock at Game, but we’re guessing it’s because the console won’t arrive before Christmas. If you're not buying the PS5 as a gift, then this is your best chance to bag the console. We'll catch you all tomorrow! Alex Lee 23 December 2021 17:00 1640275800 Alex Lee 23 December 2021 15:25 1640272500 Best Boxing Day deals to expect Most people are looking forward to Christmas day. Who can resist some prezzies and gorging on turkey and all the trimmings? But for others, ahem, we mean us, it’s Boxing Day that we really care about – when the sales finally kick off! Last year we were treated to a whole host of amazing discounts on everything from tech to fashion to home appliances, and this year is looking like it’s going to be no different. From electric toothbrushes and cordless vacuums to soft pillows, you’ll be able to find everything for a bargain price. Alex Lee 23 December 2021 15:15 1640269543 Best PS5 accessories: PS5 wireless headset Bagged a PS5 this morning and now need a wireless gaming headset to go with it? Look no further than Sony’s official pulse 3D wireless headset. “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special,” our writer said in their round-up of the best PS5 accessories. “Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you.” Alex Lee 23 December 2021 14:25 1640266502 Best PS5 games: ‘Demon Souls’ PS5 Managed to pick up a PS5 this morning? You’ll want to get some games to go with that sweet, sweet machine. One of our top picks is Demon’s Souls, which is currently on sale at Currys right now. ‘Demon’s Souls’, PS5: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, “Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of,” our writer said in their review. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game.” Alex Lee 23 December 2021 13:35 1640263500 Best PS5 accessories: More colours in addition to the red controller come to the PS5 If you thought cosmic red, midnight black and boring off-white were the only colours the PS5 controllers would ever come in, think again. Three new bright dualsense controller colours are coming to a shop near you very soon! They include pink, blue and purple. The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller took the top spot in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, with our writer noting that “besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers.” “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player,” they added. To find out how to pre-order the new controller colourways, have a read of our article below: Alex Lee 23 December 2021 12:45 1640260200 Best PS5 games – ‘It Takes Two’ It Takes Two picked up the prestigious Game of the Year trophy at the Game Awards a couple of weeks ago, and for good reason too. If you’re looking for some solid games to play over Christmas this year, you can’t go wrong with this two-player platformer. “You control a couple who, while in the midst of their divorce, are transformed into a pair of tiny dolls who must set out on an adventure to return to their human form,” our writer said in their round-up of the best PS5 games. “This tongue-in-cheek adventure traverses problems and puzzles as varied as battling squirrels and collaborating on an enormous dot-to-dot picture.” Alex Lee 23 December 2021 11:50 1640257500 Xbox series X stock available now Fed up of trying to get your hands on a PS5 before Christmas? Then we’ve got good news for you! The Xbox series X is currently in stock at a number of retailers this morning, including Currys, Game, Amazon and more. Want to find out how to get your hands on it? Head over to our Xbox series X restock liveblog, where we’ll be providing you with all the information you need to know. Alex Lee 23 December 2021 11:05

