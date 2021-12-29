PS5 UK stock – live: Game pre-orders available as John Lewis restock sells out

Here’s where to find the elusive console today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 has sold out at John Lewis & Partners, but it is still available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1640765877 John Lewis PS5 stock sells out Aaaaand it’s gone. We said it would go quick! John Lewis & Partners never receives huge quantities of stock, and the free next day delivery probably didn’t help matters. Don’t fret though, we’ll still be here all day bringing you the live restock updates as they happen. Stay tuned! Alex Lee 29 December 2021 08:17 1640765353 John Lewis PS5 stock goes live Gooooood morning PS5 hunters! The PS5 is now in stock at John Lewis & Partners. Next day delivery is available, so you won’t have to wait until January if you want a PS5. These are going to go quick as John Lewis doesn’t tend to receive many consoles. Alex Lee 29 December 2021 08:09 1640712655 Goodnight PS5 trackers That’s it from us today, we hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage of the PS5 stock tracking. Much to our surprise, the Game restock is still going strong. So now’s the chance to pre-order yours and spend January gaming all month long, and beyond. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow with all the latest news, intel and recommendations. Until then, goodnight. Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 17:30 1640710815 PSA: PS5 STILL in stock at Game News flash for anyone just joining us this afternoon. The PS5 is still in stock at Game. While it won’t be delivered until the end of January, it has never been a better time to buy the console. Come January, we can (almost) guarantee that the hunt for a PS5 is going to go back to the ferocious levels seen in October and November. You can either buy the standalone console (£499.99, Game.co.uk) or choose from the range of bundles, including this one, which comes with a dualsense controller and Ratchet and Clank (£584.97, Game.co.uk). Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 17:00 1640709015 Best PS5 games: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Managed to pick up a PS5 at Game this morning? You’ll want to get some games to go with that covetable machine. One of our top picks is ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ (was £51.99, now £43.51, Amazon.co.uk) “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers,” noted our writer in our guide to the best PS5 games. “The city looks stunning too, dressed up in fancy modern ray-tracing effects that make the real world seem unacceptably bleak,” they added. Interested to see what else we enjoyed? Read our review of the best PS5 games now: Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 16:30 1640705415 Best gaming TV to enhance your play Looking for a new TV to enhance your gaming experience? When it comes to investing in a new box, we’d recommend one with a “120Hz refresh rate, allowing games to run at 120 frames per second, which translates to smoother visuals as the TV is able to keep up with the game and refresh itself faster,” noted our writer. And this LG device took the top spot in our guide to the best gaming TVs thanks to its “crystal-clear and with gorgeous gaming detail”. It “allows you to play the gamut of games knowing that you’re going to have them displayed just as the developers intended”, praised our writer. What’s more, it “comes equipped with all the vital next-gen gaming features as well as being feature-packed to ensure games always look great and play frustration free with no blurring or tearing of the on-screen image”. And it’s currently £100 off at Currys. Should this one not take your fancy, read the full guide here: Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 15:30 1640701815 How to pre-order the new PS5 dualsense controller colours Should you be in the market for a snazzy new controller, we’ve got some good news for you because Sony is about to inject some colour into your gaming setup, thanks to three new models of the PS5 dualsense controller. Currently, you can only buy the controller in white, but it’ll soon be available in starlight blue, nova pink and galactic purple. If this is of interest, read our guide to everything there is to know, including how you can pre-order: Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 14:30 1640698215 PS5 disc edition vs digital edition Right now, Game has the disc edition console in stock, while the digital edition bundle is currently out of stock. But if you’re confused about the differences between the two – don’t be. The only difference between the two is that the PS5 disc edition has a disc drive, while the digital edition doesn’t. This means games have to be downloaded on the digital edition, but this does mean that it’s slightly slimmer than the disc edition but equally tall and deep. The disc edition measures 390 x 104 x 260mm, while the digital edition is 390 x 92 x 260mm. The digital edition is also cheaper, with a recommended retail price of £359.99, compared to £449.99 for the disc edition. They otherwise perform in exactly the same way. Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 13:30 1640694615 Is the PS5 in stock at Argos? (The Independent) The last restock at Argos took place at 8am on 21 December. Drops used to occur in the dead of the night between 1am and 5am, and go live region by region, but the retailer has since begun dropping consoles at 8am. You might see one city go live before yours and all you can do is refresh the page. Argos’s website isn’t the most reliable, with many gamers finding more success through the Android app. The retailer is indicating that it’ll do its next restock in early 2022. But be warned that the difficulty level for Argos is high. Of course, we’ll be on hand to help as soon as it drops. Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 12:30 1640692815 The only PS5 headset you need “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special,” noted our writer in their review of the best PS5 accessories. It’s been designed especially for certain PS5 games, so the 3D audio gives you a fully immersive gaming experience, “feeling like things are truly happening all around you”. Plus, it can “help gain an advantage in certain titles”, which is definitely a bonus. Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 12:00

