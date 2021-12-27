PS5 UK stock – live: Game bundle pre-orders available – how to get a console today

Who could restock the elusive console today? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1640595656 Can you play PS4 games on PS5? If you managed to scoop a PS5 before Christmas but are yet to brave the shops for some new games, the good news is that the overwhelming majority of the PS4 games you already own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console. If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled together a list of our favourite PS4 games , and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out. Sarah Young 27 December 2021 09:00 1640594400 SOUND THE ALARM! The PS5 is now available to pre-order at Game If you’re willing to wait a little longer, head over to Game right now where you can snap up a PS5 on pre-order with a release date of 21 January 2022. There are a whopping 23 bundles to choose from or the console is available to pre-order solo, too for £449.99 (Game.co.uk). Sarah Young 27 December 2021 08:40 1640594151 Good morning, PS5 hunters! Welcome to IndyBest’s PS5 stock tracking liveblog. If Santa didn’t bring you Sony’s elusive next-gen console this Christmas, don’t fret, as we’re back in business to help keep track of every UK retailer at once for any sign of the PS5 and bring you live restock updates as they happen. So stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Sarah Young 27 December 2021 08:35

