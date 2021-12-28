PS5 UK stock – live: Game and Currys bundles available now – how to get a console today

Here’s where to find the elusive console today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is available to pre-order at Game and in stock at Currys. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1640684565 PS5 bundle in stock now at Currys PlayStation 5, logitech G435 wireless headset, ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ & ‘Ratchet & Clank’ bundle: £619, Currys.co.uk We bring you news of another bundle restock, but this time at Currys. It must be a Christmas miracle. If you’re looking to get the gaming console, but also are keen to play Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank as well as a new wireless headset, this is the one for you. Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 09:42 1640683815 Sony introduces Perfect for PS5 TV range If you want a TV that’s very literally perfect for your PS5, Sony has announced a series of “perfect for PS5” televisions that will make games look extra special. The TVs in the “perfect for PS5” are basically all the Bravia XR models, including the A80J, A90J, X90J, X95J and Z9J. When the TVs are updated in January 2022, they will bring onboard auto HDR tone mapping and an auto low-latency mode, perfect for gaming. Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 09:30 1640682014 PSA: The PS5 is still in stock at Game We’ve got some great news for you – the PS5 is still in stock at Game. If you’re willing to wait just a couple of weeks, head over to Game right now where you can snap up a PS5 on pre-order with a release date of 21 January 2022. There are a whopping 23 bundles to choose from or the console is available to pre-order solo, too for £449.99 (Game.co.uk). Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 09:00 1640681714 Good morning, PS5 hunters Welcome to today’s PS5 stock tracking liveblog. Heya! Today we’re looking across every UK retailer at once for any sign of Sony’s elusive console, to bring you live restock updates as they happen. If you didn’t get the PS5 underneath the Christmas tree and are still searching, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Eva Waite-Taylor 28 December 2021 08:55 1640625042 PS5 stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us, thank you for following the PS5 stock tracking liveblog. If you’re still on the lookout for a console, Game’s pre-order restock has stayed available all day and it looks like there’s still plenty to go around. So what are you waiting for? Join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search once more. Sarah Young 27 December 2021 17:10 1640624456 Can you get a VPN on the PS5? While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content. We’d recommend getting a VPN which has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Sarah Young 27 December 2021 17:00 1640620856 Best PS5 accessories: More colours in addition to the red controller come to the PS5 If you thought cosmic red, midnight black and boring off-white were the only colours the PS5 controllers would ever come in, think again. Three new bright dualsense controller colours are coming to a shop near you very soon! They include pink, blue and purple. The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller took the top spot in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, with our writer noting that "besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers." "It's the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it's arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player," they added. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Sarah Young 27 December 2021 15:00 1640613656 Best PS5 games Need some games to go with your shiny new console? We’ve rounded up the best PS5 games already for your perusal. In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.” Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said. Sarah Young 27 December 2021 14:00 1640610056 Which games console is best? With so many competitors on the market, from Xbox to Nintendo, it’s hard to know which console to invest in. Sony’s cutting edge console is certainly a standout that has several advantages over its direct rival, the Xbox Series X – including its DualSense controller with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Sony’s PS5 exclusives are also impressive with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the kid-focused Bugsnax both instant hits upon release and upcoming games such as Horizon Forbidden West and the forthcoming God of War Ragnarok sequel eagerly anticipated. Sarah Young 27 December 2021 13:00

