PS5 UK stock – live: EE restock available now as Asda sells out this morning

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Asda, EE and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Read on for more information.

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first launched, yet we’re all still here, struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Let’s hope the momentum continues as we speed towards the end of the month and towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1650961054 The PS5 is back in stock at Asda A new bundle has just gone in stock at Asda, and this time you actually do need to use the workaround to get the console into your basket. The console comes with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West (£579.99, Asda.com). Alex Lee 26 April 2022 09:17 1650960952 Is the PS5 still in stock at Asda? That “add to basket” button is still sitting there staring at us on Asda‘s website, but we’re pretty sure all stock has genuinely sold out now. There’s usually a little trick when it comes to checking out with a console from Asda. You have to click the little heart icon to add it to your wish list and check out from there. But even when using this workaround, the PS5 is still showing as “Out of stock”, hinting that all the consoles have gone. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 09:15 1650959730 The PS5 is now in stock at EE For those who didn’t get the news flash this morning – the PS5 is now in stock at EE! To get the console, you need to be an EE pay monthly customer and it’s only available via EE’s Add to Plan service, which you will pay over 11 months interest-free. You also have to pay £20 upfront. The cheapest PS5 disc edition console bundle comes with a charging station and an extra controller for £48 a month (Ee.com). The second cheapest is the PS5 disc edition console bundle with an additional dualsense controller and a 12-month PS Plus subscription for £50 a month (Ee.com). In previous EE drops, the website has been a bit glitchy and hasn’t shown the console as being in stock. If that happens, we’d recommend trying to buy the console through the My EE app instead. In the EE app, open the hamburger menu and hit ‘plans & add -ons’

Toggle add-ons and hit ‘Get more add-ons’

Scroll down to ‘Accessories’

Tap on ’Shop” Alex Lee 26 April 2022 08:55 1650958826 The PS5 is in stock at EE and may still be available at Asda Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and what a glorious morning it is. We’ve just seen the PS5 drop at two retailers – Asda and EE. In true Asda style, stock sold out on the front-end within literal minutes, though it may still be available if you keep on refreshing because you can still add it to your basket. If you’re an EE customer, now’s your chance to secure a console. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 08:40 1650904251 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events All righty PS5 hunters, we’ve come to the end of another day of PS5 stock tracking action. We don’t usually see restocks on a Monday, so it was good to see the BT Shop drop some stock. Not a BT Broadband customer but still want a PS5? You might have to wait a couple more days before you can get your hands on one. We’re expecting to see a consignment of consoles land at Amazon on Wednesday morning, so keep your eyes peeled for that one. EE customers, we might get a drop tomorrow. Of course, there are always unexpected restocks when it comes to the PS5, so don’t be surprised if you see a bunch of retailers (who we haven’t predicted) drop stock tomorrow morning. In any case, we’ll be back here to bring you through all the restocks in real-time. Catch you all then! Alex Lee 25 April 2022 17:30 1650900651 Where is the PS5 in stock right now? The only place you can buy a PS5 right now is from the BT Shop and even then, it’s only available to buy if you have an access code, which you can only get if you’re a BT Broadband customer. Most of the standalone consoles have sold out now, but we’re still seeing some bundles on the retailer’s website. Get buying/begging friends for their access code if you’re still on the hunt. Alex Lee 25 April 2022 16:30 1650897051 ‘The Witcher III: Wild Hunt’ PS5 news We’ve got some bad news for you Witcher fans. CD Projekt Red, the developer of The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077,has confirmed that the planned next-gen upgrade for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has been delayed until further notice. To find out more about what’s happened and why The Witcher III: Wild Hunt won’t be coming to PS5 and the Xbox series X/S just yet, have a read of our explainer below: Alex Lee 25 April 2022 15:30 1650894051 ‘F1 2022’ PS5 release date If you’ve got your PS5 and are now thinking ahead to some upcoming games, you’ll be pleased to hear that a release date for the next installment in the official F1 22 videogame series has been confirmed on EA’s website with a new trailer stating it will be released this summer. According to EA’s official F1 22 website, a release date of 1 July 2022 has been confirmed. If you’re interested in hearing about what’s coming to the game, have a read of our article below: Alex Lee 25 April 2022 14:40 1650891051 On the hunt for an Xbox series X? If you’re searching for an Xbox series X, you’re going to have a much easier time than if you were on the hunt for a PS5. The console is readily available from a number of retailers right now. The Xbox series X is in stock at the Microsoft Store. An Xbox bundle deal is also available from Currys, while EE, Asda and 4gadgets have availability of Xbox All Access. Alex Lee 25 April 2022 13:50 1650888002 Why is the PS5 digital edition harder to find than the disc edition? If you’ve been following our stock updates for a while, you’ve probably noticed that the PS5 disc edition console is far easier to buy than the digital edition. That’s why we were so pleased to see the BT Shop restock the digital edition console this morning. It’s been this way ever since the console was first released back in November. When Eurogamer spoke to sources at various retailers before the console launched, it was told that retailers had been allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition consoles. We don’t know if the situation has changed since then, but we still see fewer digital edition consoles dropping than disc edition consoles. Retailers themselves might also prefer to order in the disc edition console over digital – they cost more (£449.99) for one, and they can bundle it with physical games to charge a premium. Reports suggested that a lighter digital edition PS5 would be easier to manufacture and increase supply of the console, but we haven’t really seen that come to fruition. If you want a digital console, head on over to the BT Shop and get a mate to give you their access code. Alex Lee 25 April 2022 13:00

