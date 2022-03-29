PS5 UK stock – live: Could Argos or AO restock the console this week?

We’ve got all the latest intel on the next PS5 stock drops (The Independent )

The PS5 could restock at Argos and AO soon.

Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, things have certainly looked up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – thrice, Currys and Argos.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1648485005 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events It’s been a disgracefully quiet start to the week for PS5 restocks, but if we’re completely honest, that’s not massively abnormal for a Monday in PS5 land. Mondays are usually the quiet ones, with Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays being the busiest. Don’t fret if you still haven’t got a console though, we’ll be bak tomorrow with even more stock updates, predictions and rumours for you to chew on. Maybe we’ll even get a drop! Join us back here tomorrow morning and we’ll take you through it all. Ciao for now. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 17:30 1648482905 Can you play PS4 games on PS5? Almost every PS4 game is playable on the PS5, so you should have plenty to play as soon as you get your hands on Sony’s perennially out of stock console. You’ll be able to redownload any games you bought through the PlayStation Store on your PS4 to play them on your shiny new PS5. Many games get a small frame rate boost, and some are automatically upgraded to PS5 versions. If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs and play them that way. If you’ve got the PS5 digital edition, your collection of physical PS4 games are about as useful as a set of very expensive coasters. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 16:55 1648479905 Where to buy the Xbox series X It hasn’t been an easy road for Sony fans in the last few months as they watch retailers big and small load up on Xbox series X consoles, so we wouldn’t blame you if you hopped over to the dark side. If you’re desperately craving a next-gen console, then we’d recommend heading over to our Xbox series X restock guide, where we’ve outlined who has the console in stock right now and where you can buy it at the best price. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 16:05 1648476905 PS5 digital vs disc Amazon had both the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition consoles in stock last week, but if you’re new to the world of next-gen console gaming, you might be wondering what the difference is between the two. Well, the short answer is, not much. As the name indicates, the only thing that sets the “disc edition”, which has an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive (the same as on the PS4) from the other is literally just the disc as well as the price. This does mean you can’t play any of your PS4 discs on the digital edition console, however. The normal disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 15:15 1648473905 When could Asda restock the PS5? Asda had a short-lived drop last week after a barren three months. There weren’t a lot of consoles available, and – as usual – the website didn’t work very well. While there is no rumoured date for the next PS5 drop at Asda, we do have one important tip if you struggled to secure one last week. Make sure to add the console to your wish list by clicking the heart button and then checking out, the website doesn’t like to play ball if you try and check out from the landing page. We’ll let you know if we hear any news on an upcoming Asda drop. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 14:25 1648470905 Best PS5 headset Managed to secure a PS5 during one of the drops last week? It’s probably wise to partner it with a new headset. While there is no shortage of gaming headsets currently available, “the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special”, according to our reviewer of the best PS5 accessories. It’s “made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind” and “its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience”, creating the feeling that “things are truly happening all around you”. As for the audio, “it sounds fantastic”, and “it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing”. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 13:35 1648467905 Will Tesco ever restock the PS5 again? (Independent) “Where the heck is the Tesco PS5 restock?” we hear you cry. It’s been over a year since the retailer last had a drop. So long that we’ve stopped predicting Tesco drops altogether since they never materialise. The last rumoured date for a Tesco drop was 2 June 2021, with stock trackers claiming that it received a shipment in late May, but obviously this didn’t happen. The retailer may potentially have a huge batch of consoles and is just waiting for the perfect time to release them, but we’re highly doubtful. When could Tesco restock next? Probably when everyone else has full shelves of the console and this restock nightmare has come to an end. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 12:45 1648464905 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Enjoying these stock updates? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 11:55 1648463405 Why is it so hard to get a PS5? While it’s getting easier to get your hands on a PS5 console, loads of people still haven’t secured one. If you’re wondering why it’s so difficult, we’ve got some answers. It’s a combination of the pandemic, a global semiconductor shortage and increased demand. If you want the full unfettered version of why it’s so hard to buy a PS5, have a read of our PS5 shortage explainer below. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 11:30 1648461905 When could Game restock the PS5 next? Game dropped the PS5 on Thursday last week, so we aren’t expecting another restock until Tuesday 4 April at the earliest as it usually restocks the console between Tuesday and Thursday. If you managed to secure a PS5 at the retailer on 24 March, you should see your bundle dispatched on Wednesday 30 March at the latest, so you’ve not got long left to wait now. The retailer updates its PS5 bundles page with new release dates every few weeks. This usually gives us an indication as to when the next restock could occur. Drops tend to take place a week and a half before this “release date”, but we’ll let you know if we hear more. Alex Lee 28 March 2022 11:05

