PS5 UK stock – live: BT Shop restock available now, with Game expected to drop soon

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, scratching our heads and struggling desperately to find a console. Why? It’s all thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Let’s hope the momentum continues as we speed towards the end of the month and towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1651132831 PS5 stock trackers, activate Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s live PS5 restock tracker. We’re back for another day of good ol’ console hunting after arguably one of the most disappointing Amazon drops we’ve ever seen. After building up hype for weeks on end, it was all over in a few minutes. Fret not though, today’s a new day, and we’re hopefully going to see even more retailers restock the console this morning. Let’s go PS5 hunting. Alex Lee 28 April 2022 09:00 1651076426 Live blog signing off It’s time for us to wrap things up for another day. Today day began with a flurry of excitement, as the Amazon restock we’d all been waiting for arrived. Sadly, it was over in just a few minutes, and with the Amazon website throwing up a fair few error messages along the way. Stock is still (still!) available through BT and EE, but only to their own customers. We also saw handfuls of PS5 consoles available at some branches of Game, but that’s your lot for today. Hopefully more online restocks will land tomorrow – and as ever, we’ll see you then. Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 17:20 1651071626 Sign up to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct Gamers in the UK can register their interest and win a chance to buy a PS5 from PS Direct. If picked, you’ll get early access to buy the console before anyone else, the next time there’s a restock. All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9:30am. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am. Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 16:00 1651069826 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again…this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 15:30 1651068026 Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. “The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. “While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. “Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 15:00 1651066226 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ PS5 review Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was one of our favourite games in 2021 and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games . “Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review . “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”. Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 14:30 1651064426 Dying Light 2 review February has been a particularly busy month for game releases with the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on a PS5. Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out earlier this month that combines parkour with the survival-horror genre. In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments. “Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.” Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 14:00 1651062626 The Playstation Store spring sale ends today Every spring, a new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles. The sale began on 30 March and ends today, 27 April. There are some huge savings on popular titles such as Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two. Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 13:30 1651060826 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter (The Independent) Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 13:00 1651059026 Can you buy a PS5 on the high street? Yes and no. Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths . The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK. As for Smyths Toys , the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores, We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK. Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 12:30

