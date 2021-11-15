PS5 UK stock – live: Argos and Amazon could restock next this week – what to know

(The Independent)

The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.

November got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks, with drops from only John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month. We’re hoping that will improve though. Towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game, John Lewis & Partners and AO. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November starts delivering the goods.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1636965049 Good morning! Good morning and welcome to a new week of PS5 hunting! Things have been a little quiet recently, but we’re hoping this is a sign that retailers are stockpiling ahead of Black Friday, which lands on 26 November. As ever, stay tuned to this live blog for all of the latest PS5 restocking news from right across the UK. Alistair Charlton 15 November 2021 08:30

