PS5 UK stock – live: Amazon restock lands as consoles remains at BT and EE

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Amazon, EE and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, after selling out at Asda (again). Read on for more information.

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first launched, yet we’re all still here, struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Let’s hope the momentum continues as we speed towards the end of the month and towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1651044879 PS5 restock lands at Amazon As predicted yesterday, today began with a PS5 restock at Amazon. Both the disc edition and digital edition are available at their regular retail prices and not part of a bundle. We’ve seen several buyers tweet to say they have successfully purchased the consoles, but we have encountered numerous errors on Amazon’s website, particularly when it comes to viewing our basket. We hope you have had better luck! Alistair Charlton 27 April 2022 08:34 1650990655 PS5 stock trackers, signing off All righty folks, we’re closing up the liveblog for this evening, but if you haven’t got yourself a console yet, you’ve still got a chance to get one. The PS5 is still in stock at BT and EE, but as always, you’ll need to be either an EE pay monthly customer or a BT Broadband customer. In any case, we’ll be back online tomorrow morning, and we’re hopefully going to see Amazon restock the PS5. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 17:30 1650988555 Best PS5 games Congrats to anyone who managed to buy the PS5 at Game this morning. With the console now on its way, you’re probably going to want to buy some games to go with your new machine. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse. In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.” Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 16:55 1650986455 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 16:20 1650983455 Sign up to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct Gamers in the UK can register their interest for a chance to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct. If picked, you’ll get early access to buy the console before anyone else. All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9.30am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 15:30 1650980455 PS5 digital edition vs disc edition Looking at the PS5 digital edition bundle at the BT Shop and wondering whether you should get that one instead of the disc? Confused about the differences? Really, the only difference is that the digital edition console has no disc drive. This is (we assume) why it’s cheaper. If you don’t own physical PS4 games and you don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, it could be a good idea to plump for the digital edition. Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own. The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 on its own costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 14:40 1650977455 PS5 VRR is rolling out this week Finally, Sony is rolling out variable refresh rates to PS5 gamers this week. If you don’t know what VRR is, it essentially syncs the refresh rate of the display to the graphical output from the console, keeping screen tear and framerate lags to a minimum and making your gaming experience ultimately smoother. Certain games will be releasing updates in order to take advantage of the VRR upgrade. Here’s the full list: Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard Most of these games appear on our round-up of the best PS5 games, which you can read below. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 13:50 1650974455 On the hunt for the newest Nintendo Switch OLED? If you’ve had enough of being forced to pay extra for a bundle but still want the overwhelming dopamine-pumping experience of owning a new console, then why not take a look at the Nintendo Switch OLED? Amazon has currently slashed the price of the console by a modest £5. That’s not a lot, but considering the console has only been out for six months, it’s well worth the purchase. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 13:00 1650971455 ‘Gran Turismo 7’ update news Gran Turismo 7 has been one of the most expansive racing games to arrive on the PS4 and PS5 console. There are over 420 raceable cars and now it looks like the game is about to get even bigger. Now, Kazunori Yamauchi has teased that even more content will be arriving in the game, with three new cars making their way over to the popular racing simulator. Interested in the news? Read our explainer below: Alex Lee 26 April 2022 12:10 1650968755 Where can you buy the PS5 right now? Missed the Asda drop this morning? Fret not, the PS5 is currently in stock at two separate retailers right now, though you’ll need to fulfil some criteria. Notably, have a pay monthly contract with EE or be a BT Broadband customer – get a code through your MyBT portal. If you aren’t either of these things, there’s a very high chance that Amazon could restock the PS5 tomorrow morning, so you’ll want to be in your seats and on the blog by 8:45am. Alex Lee 26 April 2022 11:25

