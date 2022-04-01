PS5 stock UK – live: Who could be the first retailers to restock in April?

We’ve got all the latest news on upcoming drops (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Very, Argos and AO soon. Read on for more information.

Spring has arrived. The birds are singing, the sleet is snowing (eh?) and it’s difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In March, we saw multiple restocks from Amazon, Game, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very and many more. Let’s hope April takes the restocks to the next level.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1648800019 Who could restock the PS5 soon? Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 live stock tracker. We were going to tell you that the PS5 is in stock everywhere right now, but that’s a cruel April Fool’s prank and we’ve been made out to be fools for well over a year now, so no cruel jokes on this liveblog 🤡. But it is a new month and each new month brings new restocks aplenty, with April predicted to be the biggest so far. Who have we got our eyes on? Very, Argos and AO could restock very soon. We’ll explain more over the next few posts. Alex Lee 1 April 2022 09:00 1648742637 Live blog signing off That’s all from us today. And what a quiet day it was? Those console restocks we’ve been expecting from Argos and AO are still yet to materialise, so it looks like that’s your lot for March. With a bit of luck we might see the consoles land on 1 April, tomorrow, just in time for the weekend. As ever, we’ll be here again in the morning to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news, the moment we have it. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 17:03 1648738800 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first announced all the way back in 2019 to coincide with the release of the upcoming Rise of Skywalker film, but as we’ve come to expect from video games these days, due to frequent delays it was pushed back to “Spring 2022”. But thankfully, on 20 January 2022, a new trailer was released, confirming that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive next Tuesday, 5 April. Want to know more? Have a read of our explainer below. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 16:00 1648735200 How does the PS5 compare to the Xbox series X? Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide. “Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 15:00 1648733400 Save up to 75% off in the Playstation Store spring sale Every spring, a new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles. The sale will be running from 30 March through to 27 April with some huge savings on popular titles such as Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 14:30 1648731600 What you need to know about PS5 storage expansion PS5 gamers can expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £160 ( Currys.co.uk ). “A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review . “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.” Want an external PS5 SSD? Take a look at our best PS5 accessories for our top pick. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 14:00 1648729800 ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ review for the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. “The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. “While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. “Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 13:30 1648728000 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again…this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 13:00 1648726200 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter (The Independent) Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 12:30 1648724400 Can you play PS4 games on PS5? You sure can! Almost all of the PS4 games you own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console. If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled together a list of our favourite PS4 games , and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 12:00

