PS5 stock UK – live: Very could restock consoles early this week plus Argos news

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Very and Argos this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.

November has got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. Last week, we only saw John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo drop stock. We’re hoping that will improve though. Towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November starts delivering the goods.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1636360253 What PS5 stock drops could we see this week? Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another episode of The Independent’s PS5 stock tracking liveblog, where we give you all the predictions, news and updates to help you secure a PS5. We only saw two retailers drop stock last week – Game and John Lewis & Partners, but yesterday we had a pretty lengthy restock at ShopTo, bringing the grand total to three. This week, we could see restocks at Very, Argos and maybe even AO or Amazon. Stick around, we’ll bring you the live updates in real-time! Let’s get it. Alex Lee 8 November 2021 08:30

