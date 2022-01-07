PS5 stock UK – live: Very, BT and Smyths Toys could drop soon – what to know

We’ll keep you posted if the PS5 drops today (iStock/The Independent)

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with a whopping 53 drops taking place at Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO. While it’s been a slow start to January, with us only seeing drops at AO and EE, as well as small independent retailers like Ebuyer and The Game Collection, most retailers are likely still recovering and recuperating their stock levels, so we’re hoping for bigger and better things as January progresses.

Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.

Show latest update 1641544623 Who could restock the PS5 today? Hello PS5 hunters, and happy Friday! After a glorious bout of restocks yesterday, your favourite PS5 stock tracker is back and ready to bag you all a console. The Game Collection has now sold out of its allocation of PS5s, but as we inch further into January, we’re expecting the bigger retailers to come out and play. We currently have our eyes set on Very, BT and Smyths Toys, who we’re predicting will restock the console next. Ready? Let’s go PS5 hunting. Alex Lee 7 January 2022 08:37 1641488056 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events All righty, we’re closing up shop here on the blog for this evening but it’s been a pretty successful day. We’ve seen not one, not two but three retailers drop stock today – EE, AO and The Game Collection. The latter’s gigantic £799.95 PS5 bundle is still in stock now if it interests you at all – although we know it’s not for everyone. Didn’t cop one from AO or EE? Have we helped you cop a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week's must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.

Best PS5 games: 'Demon's Souls' Managed to pick up a PS5 this morning? You'll want to get some games to go with that sweet, sweet machine. One of our top picks is Demon's Souls. A complete remake of From Software's infamously punishing action RPG, "Demon's Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of," our writer said in their review. "The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game." A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, “Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of,” our writer said in their review. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game.” Alex Lee 6 January 2022 15:30 1641480040 Can you play PS4 games on PS5? If you’re sitting there right now, staring at your stack of PS4 games, wondering whether they will play on your new PS5. Don’t worry, they certainly will! If you’ve got the disc edition console, all that blood, sweat and tears finishing those campaigns won’t have gone to waste because you will be able to insert your PS4 discs and play them on the PS5 just fine. Only PS4 games bought on the PlayStation Store will work on the digital edition console, however. Why? Well, because you’ll be trying to slot a disc into a non-existent hole and that’s not a great idea. Most of the PS4 games have had generous price cuts since the PS5 came out, so it’s worth reading our round-up of the best PS4 games to shop now. Alex Lee 6 January 2022 14:40 1641477040 Scuf PS5 controller news If you didn’t hear the news, here’s a reminder – the Scuf PS5 controllers have finally been released, but that doesn’t mean you can buy them. Like the Sony, Scuf is having trouble with supply. During the first drop, the controllers sold out within three hours. Each of the controllers feature removable back control paddles, which can be configured on the go, and they all work with Sony’s dualsense technology – so you’ll still feel the game in your hands. Fingers crossed for more drops soon. Alex Lee 6 January 2022 13:50 1641474040 Need an Xbox series X? It’s bundles galore in the world of console stock tracking right now. If you’re after Microsoft’s next-gen console, then you’ll be pleased (or not) to know that two bundles are still in stock at Currys. The first bundle includes the Xbox elite series 2 wireless controller and costs £589. That’s a saving of £9.99 compared to buying the console and controller separately. There’s more money off on the second bundle, but you’ll have to read our Xbox series X restock liveblog to find out about that one. We know, such a tease. Alex Lee 6 January 2022 13:00 1641471193 AO PS5 stock sells out What a whirlwind of a restock. The PS5 has now sold out at AO. Well done to anyone who successfully managed to secure the console at the retailer. It was gone in the blink of an eye. AO drop, we barely knew ya. Still hunting? PS5 bundles are still in stock at The Game Collection, but has sold out at EE. Alex Lee 6 January 2022 12:13 1641470138 The standalone PS5 console is now in stock at AO UPDATE (12:01PM): The high demand message has appeared, so you may not be able to checkout due to a pause in new orders. We will update you if this message disappears. Bundle haters, your time has come. The disc edition PS5 is now in stock at AO (£449, Ao.com) and you don’t even have to perform any Google Chrome element inspector antics to get it into your basket. This is going to go extremely quickly! Alex Lee 6 January 2022 11:55 1641468040 When was the last BT PS5 restock? BT came third in December’s PS5 restock leaderboard, with the retailer’s virtual shelves remaining flush with consoles for five out of the 31 days. Sadly, you need to be a BT Broadband or BT TV subscriber in order to buy a console from the retailer. When the console goes live, all BT customers can log on to their account and get themselves a PS5 access code, which is needed to buy the console. Because it’s so exclusive, the PS5 usually remains in stock for a good few hours. EE restocks are usually a good indicator of an imminent BT restock, since they frequently share stock. The PS5 is still in stock at EE and The Game Collection. Alex Lee 6 January 2022 11:20

