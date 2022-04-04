PS5 stock UK – live: Very and Game could restock this week – what to know

Everything you need to know about where you can buy the PS5 today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Game, Very and AO this week. Read on for more information.

It’s almost Easter. The birds are a chirping, the bunnies are a hopping, and it’s still ridiculously difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

While things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January, we saw zero restocks last week, and that basically never happens. We’ve got all our toes and fingers crossed that April will bring on a bounty of console drops to make up for the whimpering end to the month.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1649059020 Who could restock the PS5 this week? G’morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another week of live stock tracking from your favourite Sony console hunters here at The Independent. Our mission? To secure you all a PS5, of course! So, we didn’t get a single drop last week – ShopTo didn’t even rear its head over the weekend – but we’re extremely hopeful for a busy one this week, with lots of predicted restocks on the cards. This week, we’ve got our eye on Game, Very and AO. Keep your eyes on the blog and we’ll explain why we’re predicting those retailers and when they might drop. Let’s get it. Alex Lee 4 April 2022 08:57

