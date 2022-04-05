PS5 stock UK – live: Very and AO could restock the console this morning – what to know

Could the elusive console restock today? (The Independent )

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Very and AO this morning. Game could follow next. Read on for more information.

It’s almost Easter. The birds are a chirping, the bunnies are a hopping, and it’s still ridiculously difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

While things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January, we saw zero restocks last week, and that basically never happens. We’ve got all our toes and fingers crossed that April will bring on a bounty of console drops to make up for the whimpering end to the month.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1649145827 Could the PS5 drop at Very today? While it’s not a guarantee, there’s a real good chance that Very could restock the PS5 sometime this morning. We frequently see consoles go live at around 10am, with a waiting room opening up for the PS5 roughly half an hour earlier. Very last dropped the console on 8 March, and it tends to restock the console once every month – usually between four and five weeks apart and almost always on a Tuesday. If you’re clicking the Very link waiting for it to go live, it won’t work.Very takes down the PS5 product page after it sells out, so it won’t work until it comes back in stock. We’ll let you know the minue it does. Alex Lee 5 April 2022 09:03 1649144927 Who could restock the PS5 today? Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog where we’ve made it our sole goal to secure you all a PS5 during this 1.5-year long console shortage. While yesterday was a fairly quiet one, we’re expecting things to start picking up today and throughout the rest of the week. We’re hopeful for a Very restock this morning, with AO and PlayStation Direct potentially dropping as well. Stay tuned and we’ll take you through all the restocks in live time. Let’s. get it. Alex Lee 5 April 2022 08:48 1649089821 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events And so concludes another day of fruitless PS5 hunting with not a console in sight. We’re not entirely surprised, most retailers hate Mondays (except for the BT Shop), but we’re hoping things will start to pick up tomorrow morning. We’re hopefully looking at a Very drop tomorrow morning and maybe AO and PlayStation Direct could join it too. We’ll be back online tomorrow morning, catch ya then! Alex Lee 4 April 2022 17:30 1649087721 ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ details During a Playstation State of Play event, the wizardly role-playing game was finally given a release date as well as confirmation of which platforms the game would be playable on. Hogwarts Legacy was originally revealed in September 2020 with a release date set for some time in 2021. But like many games scheduled for release during the pandemic, this was pushed back into 2022. Alex Lee 4 April 2022 16:55 1649084721 ‘Demon’s Souls’ PS5 Managed to pick up a PS5 in one of the seven drops last month? You’ll want to get some games to go with that sweet, sweet machine. One of our top picks is Demon’s Souls, which appeared in our best PS5 games of 2021. A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, “Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of,” our writer said in their review . “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game.” Alex Lee 4 April 2022 16:05 1649081721 You can download the free PS Plus games for April tomorrow Looking forward to the PS Plus games for April? No? We didn’t think so… they’re all a bit, well, lacklustre this month, but they’re free, so you might as well download them. And even gamers without a PS5 can get onboard. PS4 gamers can enjoy Slay the Spire (£19.99, Playstation.com), a critically acclaimed roguelike deck-building card game where players must ascend an ever-changing tower, as well as Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (£24.99, Playstation.com), a remake of the cult classic PS2 game of Nickelodeon’s most famous sponge. If you’ve got a PS5 – ooh, check you out – you’ll be able to download Hood: Outlaws and Legends (£15.99, Playstation.com) a 4 vs 4 medieval heist-em-up where teams must work against each other to steal from the rich. Alex Lee 4 April 2022 15:15 1649078721 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Enjoying these stock updates? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alex Lee 4 April 2022 14:25 1649075721 Why is the digital edition PS5 harder to find than the disc? If you’ve been following our stock updates for a while, you’ve probably noticed that the PS5 disc edition console is far easier to buy than the digital edition. It’s been this way ever since the console was first released back in November. When Eurogamer spoke to sources at various retailers before the console launched, it was told that retailers had been allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition consoles. We don’t know if the situation has changed since then, but we still see fewer digital edition consoles dropping than disc edition consoles. Retailers themselves might also prefer to order in the disc edition console over digital – they cost more (£449.99) for one, and they can bundle it with physical games to charge a premium. Even though Sony built a lighter PS5 console to help ease supply constraints, it still seems like the digital edition is harder to find than the disc. Alex Lee 4 April 2022 13:35 1649072721 When could PS Direct restock the PS5 (iStock/The Independent) There were a shedload of restocks at PlayStation Direct when the retailer first launched in November last year, but since the post-Christmas rush, things have completely dried up. The retailer was restocking the console once a week in the lead-up to Christmas, sometimes multiple times a week, but now only drops once a month. We last saw consoles on Tuesday 8 March, so we’re hopeful for another drop sometime this week now that it’s been four weeks since our last restock. Gamers in the UK can be in with a chance to receive an exclusive invitation to buy a PS5 from PS Direct just by registering with their PSN credentials. Alex Lee 4 April 2022 12:45 1649069721 On the hunt for an xbox series X? Yeah, yeah, we get it. The PS5 is a nightmare to secure right now and we haven’t seen a drop in a mammoth 11 days, with the last restock taking place on 24 March – thanks Game. But you don’t need to stress if you want a next-gen console because the Xbox series X is available in abundance right now, with consoles in stock in several retailers. But if you want the best deal, you’ll have to head over to our Xbox series X stock guide for all the details. Alex Lee 4 April 2022 11:55

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock UK – live: Very and AO could restock the console this morning – what to know