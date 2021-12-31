PS5 stock UK – live: Game restocks available for preorder – how to get a console

On the hunt for a shiny new console? We’re here to help. (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now sold out at AO, but is available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.

As we reach the end of 2021, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. The Sony game console has been on sale for over a year now, but supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. This has been the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1640940357 Can you buy a PS5 in-store today? Potentially, but stock is more limited today than it was on Christmas Eve. Your best bet is to try your local branches of Game and Smyths, with the latter often posting about PS5 console stock on Twitter. Each Game store has its own account and you can view all of their tweets in one place with this Twitter list. Smyths has a tool on its website for checking in-store stock across the UK, but that currently says there are no PS5s available anywhere. This might change throughout the day, so it’s worth checking regularly. Alistair Charlton 31 December 2021 08:45 1640939971 When will Game next have a restock? Game is having a PS5 restock right now! But you can’t just put a console in your basket and expect delivery in a couple of days. Instead, this is a restock where Game lists lots of console bundles (and the PS5 on its own), which can be pre-ordered now. And in this case, the consoles and bundles will be released on 21 January. So you can order now but you’ll have to wait a few weeks to receive your console. We’re sure it’ll be worth the wait! Alistair Charlton 31 December 2021 08:39 1640938400 Good morning Good morning and welcome back to our PS5 restocking live blog. It’s been an incredibly busy few weeks for PS5 restocks, with our data suggesting no fewer than 53 drops across UK retailers in December alone. That’s a lot of consoles, but demand is still very high, often outstripping supply within hours of new consoles going on sale. As 2021 winds down, we’ll be here all day to bring you the latest PS5 restocking news from right across the UK. Alistair Charlton 31 December 2021 08:13

