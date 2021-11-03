PS5 stock UK – live: Game restock could drop next week as John Lewis sells out in seconds

PS5 disc installation issue seemingly returns

UPDATE: John Lewis & Partners PS5 stock sells out. Game PS5 bundles could drop next week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.

Last month got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. We only saw four retailers drop stock in the first two weeks. But towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO.com. Last week, we had more restocks from BT, EE, Argos, Amazon and Game, so the month definitely improved. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November delivers the goods.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1635928185 What PS5 stock drops could we see today? Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of console stock sniffing. So, November has been disgracefully quiet so far, which unfortunately matches the start to October. If you weren’t with us then, we only saw two restocks in the first week of the month. At around 7am this morning, John Lewis & Partners dropped a literal handful of consoles onto its website and it flew off the shelves in less than 30 seconds. We’re assuming that these were just cancelled orders being placed back onto the site or one or two consoles found in a storage cupboard somewhere. Don’t worry if you didn’t manage to cop one, we’ll be here all day helping you do just that. This morning, we’ve got our eye on Asda, Currys and AO. Alex Lee 3 November 2021 08:29 1635872437 Live blog signing off That wraps up another day of fruitless PS5 hunting. But, although there weren’t any restocks today, we saw Game prepare over 40 bundles on its website, complete with an on-sale date of 19 November – suggesting they’ll be available to order from around 9 to 11 November. Then there was the news of three jumbo jets, packed with PS5s, landing at Heathrow. Chartered by Sony itself, the Boeing 747s could be carrying over 60,000 consoles, ready to flood UK retailers in the next few weeks. Exciting stuff, we think you’ll agree. As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow morning for another day of PS5 restock live blogging. Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 17:00 1635869017 Can you play PS4 games on PS5? Yes, you can. Practically all of the PS4 games you own now are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console. If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled together a list of our favourite PS4 games , and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out. Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 16:03 1635867097 The best gaming deals for Black Friday 2021 (The Independent) Black Friday is now just a few weeks away, and the sales are due to start any day now. As ever, technology and gaming will be hot topics, with discounts expected on consoles, games, accessories and more. The IndyBest team will be with you every step of the way, highlighting the best deals from right across the web. Gaming deals this Black Friday will be up for grabs far and wide, from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more. We can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5, nor the Nintendo Switch OLED – which we have recently reviewed, but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services. Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 15:31 1635865537 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED (Nintendo Switch) If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again…this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 15:05 1635863317 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter (The Independent) Have we helped you buy a PS5? Are you now keen for more shopping insights? Then we suggest you sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the email features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 14:28 1635861697 The best tech deals for Black Friday 2021 (iStock/The Independent) With November under way, Black Friday really is just around the corner. The day itself lands on 26 November this year, but retailers like to fire the starting gun early, so we could see some tech and gaming deals any day now. Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 14:01 1635859837 How to buy an Xbox series X (Microsoft) The Xbox series X is just as hard to buy as the PS5. In fact, in recent weeks restocks of the Microsoft console have been even rarer. Thankfully, the IndyBest team is on hand, with a live blog bringing you all of the latest news on Xbox restocks right across the UK. If you’re in the market for an Xbox series X, head over to our live blog for your best chance of securing a console. As ever, the cheaper, smaller and less powerful Xbox series S is in stock at Game, Very, Argos and most other retailers, ready to buy right now. Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 13:30 1635858217 What’s the difference between the two models of PS5? Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies. The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition. Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 13:03 1635856237 How big is the PS5? Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4. But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end. They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV. Alistair Charlton 2 November 2021 12:30

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock UK - live: Game restock could drop next week as John Lewis sells out in seconds