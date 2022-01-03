PS5 stock UK – live: Game, Currys and AO could restock – how to get a console

If the PS5 drops today, you’ll hear about it here (iStock/The Independent)

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January.

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1641201343 What’s the difference between the two models of PS5? While we’re waiting for consoles to land, let’s remind ourselves exactly what you get with the two options. Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies. The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 09:15 1641199831 Welcome back, PS5 hunters Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another day (and in fact, year!) of console hunting. We’ll be honest, January isn’t having the strongest of starts, as we can’t currently see the console in stock right now – but as December was one of the strongest months for stock on record, we’ve got high hopes that things will improve. We’ve got our eyes on Game and Currys, both of which had stock last week. Stick with us, and we’ll alert you of any availability throughout the day. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 08:50

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock UK - live: Game, Currys and AO could restock – how to get a console