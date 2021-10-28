PS5 stock UK – live: Game bundles restock could drop this morning – what to know

PS5 disc installation issue seemingly returns

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Game this morning. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched almost a whole year ago, in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow substantially. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.

September was a mixed bag when it came to PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not a patch on the sunlit uplands of August, we still saw some consistent drops last month at Very, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. But how has October been going? After a slow start, we had nine massive drops last week from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO.com, joining BT, ShopTo and Smyths Toys from earlier in the month. This week, we’ve had more drops from BT, EE, Argos and Amazon.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1635405527 What PS5 restocks could we see today? Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PS5 stock tracking action. We’ve had five drops so far this week, with BT even coming back for a second round yesterday morning. Game will make that six if the retailer drops today. As usual, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live restock updates as they happen. Stick around and let’s get going! Alex Lee 28 October 2021 08:18 1635352224 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events What a day, what a day! After a lousy start to October, the PS5 stock drops are finally picking up steam. We’ve had three massive drops today from Argos, Amazon and BT. While Amazon’s drop didn’t last very long, both Argos and BT’s sure did. Didn’t manage to bag a console? There’s a good chance that Game will be dropping 50 different bundles tomorrow morning. Join us then for all the latest restock updates. Ciao for now. Alex Lee 27 October 2021 17:30 1635350835 Apple Music comes to the PS5 (Getty Images) Apple Music fans and PS5 fans alike, your time has come. Today, Apple Music launches on the PS5 – the first games console to do so, beating the Xbox series X to the punch. If you have an Apple Music subscription, you can now listen to all your playlists in the background before, during and after you whip your friends at some Fifa. You can read more in PlayStation’s blog. Alex Lee 27 October 2021 17:07 1635347762 Gaming Black Friday deals 2021 Looking to grab some bargains on gaming gear and accessories? Next month, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to do just that… because it’s Black Friday, of course! While we’re unlikely to see the PS5 discounted on Black Friday, we’re expecting to see lots of PS5 games and PS4 games in the sale. We’ve already started rounding up all the Black Friday gaming deals to expect, so give it a read if you’re interested. Alex Lee 27 October 2021 16:16 1635344762 When did Very last have PS5 consoles in stock? (The Independent) Very last had a restock on 19 October, and it usually drops consoles once or twice a month, so we aren’t expecting another drop until November now. While Very doesn’t have as many bundles as Game, restocks at the retailer tend to last just as long. We frequently see PS5s remain topped up for at least two hours. We’ll let you know if we hear any more news about a Very restock in the coming days. Alex Lee 27 October 2021 15:26 1635341762 Need a PS5 external hard drive? If you have a bunch of PS4 games that you’d like to play on your PS5, we’d recommend buying a simple plug and play external hard drive. We’re big fans of the Seagate 4TB HDD (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk). With Sony’s wealth of PlayStation 4 titles, it’s useful to have additional storage so you can store those games externally while leaving the internal SSD drive for PlayStation 5 titles. “The Seagate 4TB HDD is designed with PlayStation consoles in mind and is incredibly simple to set up. Effectively, you just plug it in and you’re good to go,” our reviewer said. “Thanks to its extensive storage capacity, it’s possible to store over 100 PlayStation 4 games so you should never run out of room.” Alex Lee 27 October 2021 14:36 1635338760 PlayStation State of Play kicks off tonight (The Independent) While we’re on the topic of PS5 games, PlayStation’s State of Play kicks off this evening! At 10pm tonight, PlayStation will be hosting a 20-minute showcase of some upcoming PlayStation games. Sony says that it is focusing on third-party titles and that both PS4 and PS5 games will be shown off at the event. You’ll be able to watch the broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. Alex Lee 27 October 2021 13:46 1635335776 Want an Xbox series X? Managed to secure a PS5 at BT, Argos or Amazon this morning? Big congrats – it’s been a monster week of restocks so far! If you’re also hunting down the elusive Xbox series X, our friends over on the Xbox restock liveblog have spotted the console in stock at some Game stores today, with a Currys restock having just ended. Alex Lee 27 October 2021 12:56 1635332762 One BT PS5 bundle is still in stock UPDATE (12:28pm): BT has now sold out. BT Broadband customers, this is your pilot speaking. There is one bundle remaining on BT’s website. We repeat, one bundle remaining. You can get a PS5 disc edition console with an additional dualsense controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset for £598.98 (Bt.com). BT says that there are more than 50 in stock, so you’ve still got time to buy the bundle. Alex Lee 27 October 2021 12:06 1635331156 Free PS Plus games November 2021 leaked It’s a little last minute, seeing as the free PS Plus games for November 2021 are going to be officially announced by Sony today anyway, but French website Dealabs has just leaked them early. What PS Plus games are coming out in November? Obviously, these are still leaks, so they might not turn out to be true, but Dealabs has consistently predicted the PS Plus games ahead of time for several months now. Knockout City (PS5/PS4)

First Class Trouble (PS5/PS4)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4) Two more games, which have not been leaked, are also rumoured to be made available on PS Plus in November. Alex Lee 27 October 2021 11:39

