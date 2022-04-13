PS5 stock UK – live: Currys restock is still available – how to get a console

The restocks have finally started rolling in (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is still available at Currys and may also still be in stock at Argos. Game is predicted to restock later this week. Read on for more information.

Easter is almost upon us. The birds are singing, the bunnies are hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February, and there have been several restocks in April too. We’re only half-way through the month, but already there have been PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos and Smyths Toys so far this week alone. Let’s hope the drops continue.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1649836371 Good morning Good morning, PS5 hunters, and welcome back to another day on the IndyBest restocking live blog. Consoles that landed yesterday at Currys are still available, and if you live in the right postcode you might still be able to grab a PS5 from Argos too. Elsewhere, we’re expecting a restock at Game before the end of the week. Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 08:52 1649781035 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events Things are finally picking up in the world of PS5 restocks! We only had two drops last week and none the week before, but it’s all change today. We’ve had three drops in one day, and we’re still expecting more restocks to take place before the bank holiday on Friday – Game being the most likely. Still on the hunt? Currys still has a few PS5 bundles left on its site, so if you don’t mind spending over £749 on a bundle, Currys is now your best bet. We’ll be back tomorrow morning for some PS5 restock tracking action. Until then, g’night! Alex Lee 12 April 2022 17:30 1649777503 ‘Lego Star Wars’ PS5 review Across Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and even Lord of the Rings, the Lego games follow a familiar pattern: Journey through each film across a handful of levels that succinctly capture their most recognisable set pieces with as much accuracy as a cast of minifigures can muster. The latest in the line-up is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and it may be the best Lego game yet. “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a grand continuation of this process encompassing all three of the mainline trilogies with as much enthusiasm and heartfelt appreciation as could be expected from a studio working on their sixth tie-in of the sci-fi epic,” our writer said in their review. Want to know their full thoughts? Have a read of our review below. Alex Lee 12 April 2022 16:31 1649774503 Is the WD_BLACK SN850 worth it? The bundles at Currys come with a WD_BLACK SN850 internal SSD with an integrated heatsink, but is it any good? The SSD is actually our top pick in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories. “Once you spend 10 minutes with a screwdriver, your storage capacity is vastly increased. It’s an expensive upgrade but one that will prove useful for a long time. Expect to be able to store at least 10 PS5 games on the hard drive with that number potentially higher depending on the games you play,” our reviewer said. Alex Lee 12 April 2022 15:41 1649771460 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Managed to bag a PS5 today? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alex Lee 12 April 2022 14:51 1649768460 On the hunt for an Xbox series X? The Xbox series X was widely available in January, February and March, but retailers are starting to sell out of the Microsoft console again. Right now, you can only buy it from the Microsoft Store, Smyths and Asda. Want to know which retailer gives you the best bang for your buck? Head on over to our main Xbox series X restock guide, where we’ve pulled together all the latest information. Alex Lee 12 April 2022 14:01 1649765503 We’ve spotted the best ‘Fifa 22’ deal at Amazon If you’re looking to buy the latest game in the Fifa franchise, then Amazon is currently bundling the game with a dualsense controller for £35 less than usual – the best deal we’ve ever seen. ‘Fifa 22’ PS5 with an extra dualsense controller: Was £129, now £94.98, Amazon.co.uk Haven’t managed to pick up Fifa 22 on the PS5 yet? Now’s your chance! The newest entry in the Fifa franchise is here, complete with the integration of HyperMotion technology, making the beautiful game look more realistic than ever before. Plus, there’s new in-game mechanics like explosive sprint, and a new goalkeeper system. Amazon is currently bundling the game with a midnight black PS5 dualsense controller for just under £95 – that’s a massive 26 per cent saving. Alex Lee 12 April 2022 13:11 1649762460 Who has PS5s available right now? It’s been an incredibly successful morning here on the PS5 stock tracking liveblog, with restocks at Argos, Currys and Smyths Toys all taking place. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that Very PS5 restock, which would’ve been the cherry on the cake, considering the retailer’s restocks tend to last a good few hours, but alas, we wait until next week now. We’ve seen a handful of Argos stores still have the PS5 disc edition console in stock, and Currys still has a massive number of bundles available to buy. Alex Lee 12 April 2022 12:21 1649759853 Could Very still restock the PS5 today? (The Independent) Very‘s chances of dropping today are waning as we tick up towards midday. It’s a strange occurrence considering the retailer hasn’t restocked the console in five weeks now, and it tends to drop on a Tuesday every four weeks. What now? Now we look towards a restock on 19 April instead. If you weren’t able to pre-order a console from Smyths Toys, your only chance to secure one today is probably going to be from Currys and Argos. Alex Lee 12 April 2022 11:37 1649758130 Is Smyths Toys back in stock? We’re getting reports that Smyths Toys may still have consoles available, with stock appearing intermittently on the website. The @PS5StockAlertUK stock tracker is advising people to keep refreshing the page or checking over the next half an hour. Good luck! Alex Lee 12 April 2022 11:08

