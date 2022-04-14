PS5 stock UK – live: Currys bundles available now – how to buy a console

Could you nab a console in time for the bank holiday? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are available at Currys. Read on for more information.

The long bank holiday weekend is nearly upon us. The birds are singing, the bunnies are hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February, and there have been several restocks in April too. We’re only half-way through the month, but already there have been PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos, AO, Game and Smyths Toys so far this week alone. Let’s hope the drops continue.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1649922570 Good morning, PS5 trackers And we’re back! The last week has been one of the busiest PS5 restock periods in recent memory, with drops from AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Currys and Argos. If you missed out on getting a console during these drops then not to worry, we’re on hand to give you the best buying advice to make sure you can secure a console at checkout. Stay with us as we run through all the retailers we can expect to see release new stock of the elusive console soon. Jasper Pickering 14 April 2022 08:49 1649862033 Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. “The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. “While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. “Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 16:00 1649858433 PS5 vs Xbox series X Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide. “Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X. Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 15:00 1649856633 Dying Light 2 review Combining parkour with the survival-horror genre, Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) came out in February and is one of several big releases to land on the PS5 already in 2022, along with Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 14:00 1649851233 The best 4K TV for your new PS5 If you managed to grab a PS5 today, it’s perhaps time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile. We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400. Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 13:00 1649849433 Save up to 75% off in the Playstation Store spring sale Every spring, a new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles. The sale will be running from 30 March through to 27 April with some huge savings on popular titles such as Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two. Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 12:30 1649847633 Can you buy a PS5 on the high street? Yes and no. Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths . The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK. As for Smyths Toys , the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores, We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK. Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 12:00 1649846433 How big is the PS5? Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4. But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end. They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV. Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 11:40 1649845233 Some branches of Game have PS5 stock today Buying a PS5 on the high street can be even more difficult than finding one online. But, every so often, branches of Game have handfuls of PS5 consoles available for walk-in customers to snap up. It’s hard to keep track of these stock levels, but so far today we have seen consoles available at Game branches in Cowley, Plymouth, Workington and Carmarthen, while the store in Tamworth has just sold out. Keep an eye on this Twitter list, which shows tweets from all of Game’s store, for the latest news on PS5 availability. Alistair Charlton 13 April 2022 11:20

