PS5 stock UK – live: Could AO and Game restock consoles this morning?

Who will be the first retailer to restock in April? (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at AO and Game this morning. Read on for more information.

It’s almost Easter. The birds are a chirping, the bunnies are a hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

While things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January, we saw zero restocks last week, and that basically never happens. We’ve got all our toes and fingers crossed that April will bring on a bounty of console drops to make up for the whimpering end to the month, but so far that doesn’t look like it’s been the case.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1649232060 Could Game restock the PS5 this morning? On the hunt for the elusive console? Follow along with our live restock updates (The Independent) There’s a good chance that Game could restock the PS5 either today or tomorrow morning. The retailer recently updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 14 April, indicating that a restock could be incoming over the next few days. Game typically restocks the console a week and a half before the stated release date, meaning we’re smack bang in the middle of the retailer’s typical restock window. It tends to drop the console on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday at around 10am. Alex Lee 6 April 2022 09:01 1649231100 Who could restock the PS5 today? Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We’re back with fire in our bellies after a disappointing Tuesday, desperately hoping that retailers will start dropping the console. Who could restock today? We’ve still got our eye on AO and Game, though the former is a bit speculative and the Game drop might take place tomorrow instead. Whatever happens, we’ll be here all day bringing you the stock updates in real-time. Let’s go PS5 hunting. Alex Lee 6 April 2022 08:45 1649176247 PS5 stock trackers, signing off All righty folks, it’s been a terribly disappointing day for restocks, with none of the predicted retailers dropping the console at all this morning. It’s now been 12 days since we last saw a PS5 in the wild – that’s a very, very long time when it comes to restocks, and we’ve definitely hit a brick wall somewhere in the supply chain. Things are bound to start picking up again though, so don’t lose hope! We’ll be back tomorrow morning for some more PS5 stock tracking action. Join us then! Alex Lee 5 April 2022 17:30 1649173847 PS5 disc vs digital Really, the only difference is that the digital edition console has no disc drive. This is (we assume) why it’s cheaper. If you don’t own physical PS4 games and you don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, it could be a good idea to plump for the digital edition. Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own. The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359. Alex Lee 5 April 2022 16:50 1649170847 The best ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ deals Looking to pick up Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga today? It’s available on the PS4 for those of you who still haven’t copped a console. In our review of the game, we said: “It encompasses all three of the mainline trilogies with as much enthusiasm and heartfelt appreciation as could be expected from a studio working on their sixth tie-in of the sci-fi epic.” If you are looking to get your hands on the game, we’ve rounded up all the best deals from all the major retailers in our article below. Alex Lee 5 April 2022 16:00 1649167800 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Enjoying these stock updates? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alex Lee 5 April 2022 15:10 1649164847 ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ PS5 review Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of our favourite games of 2021, and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games. “Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review. “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”. Alex Lee 5 April 2022 14:20 1649161847 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? OK, so it’s been a really disappointing morning for PS5 stock hunters, but if you’re after a next-gen console, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Xbox series X is currently in stock at a number of retailers right now. Intrigued? We’ve got a round-up of where you can buy the console and all the best deals available. Have a read of our guide below for all the details. Alex Lee 5 April 2022 13:30 1649158847 When could Currys PS5 stock drop next? Currys last restocked the PS5 on Wednesday 16 March, and like most retailers, it tends to drop the console once every month. We aren’t expecting to see another drop from the retailer until next week at the earliest. Currys doesn’t tend to get consoles too regularly, so we wouldn’t expect to see more stock drop with only a three-week distance. Alex Lee 5 April 2022 12:40 1649155847 What Game PS5 bundles are there? Right now, Game has 27 different bundles listed on its PS5 bundles page, and there are digital edition bundles on there too. While it’s nice to browse, do note that these bundles tend to change when stock actually goes live. The cheapest bundle is currently the PS5 disc edition with the media remote, the official HD camera, a hat and a cap (£464.95, Game.co.uk). Alex Lee 5 April 2022 11:50

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock UK – live: Could AO and Game restock consoles this morning?