PS5 stock UK – live: BT restock is available now – how to buy the console

We’ll let you know the second the PS5 drops today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at BT. It could drop at Very and Smyths Toys later this week. Read on for more information.

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with a whopping 53 drops taking place at Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO. While it’s been a slow start to January, with us only seeing drops at EE and AO, as well as small independent retailers like Ebuyer and The Game Collection, we’re expecting the restocks to start picking up this week as we head further into the month.

Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.

Show latest update 1641809434 What PS5 bundles are available at the BT Shop? There are currently three different options available at the BT Shop. You can get the standalone disc edition console (yes!) for £449 (Bt.com) – these will sell out fast – or one of two bundles. There’s the PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller (£508.99, Bt.com) or a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset (£598.98, Bt.com). Alex Lee 10 January 2022 10:10 1641808234 BT Shop PS5 stock now live The PS5 is now in stock at BT! As usual, you’ll need an access code to buy the console. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be retrieved via this link. The retailer sells a range of different bundles and we’ll update you with the ones in stock when we get through the queue. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 09:50 1641807267 When could Very PS5 stock drop? (The Independent) Very had three drops in December, with the latest one taking place on 14 December. That’s a lot of drops for Very, who usually only has one or (on the rare occasion) two drops a month. We reckon that the online-only retailer will be going back to its normal restock pattern now that things have calmed down post-Christmas. A restock could take place this week, potentially on Tuesday or Wednesday at around 10am. Very is a very *snigger* good retailer to keep note of. While restocks don’t happen too frequently, they do tend to last a good few hours, plus sister brand Littlewoods tends to drop at the same time. Keep your eyes peeled! Alex Lee 10 January 2022 09:34 1641806074 PS5 VR2 news For anyone who missed the big news from the Consumer Electronics Show last week, here’s a recap. PS5. VR2. Coming. Soon. That’s right. At the event, Sony announced the name of its next-gen virtual reality headset for the PS5. Called the PlayStation VR2, the headset has 4K graphics with HDR, a 110-degree field-of-view and an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. Frame rates of up to 120Hz promise smooth visuals as well. Integrated cameras track your movement and your relative position to your environment, and there’s also eye tracking, headset feedback (yes, haptic feedback in the headset itself), 3D audio, and a new PS VR2 sense controller promising deeper immersion. Sony also announced an exclusive game for the VR headset, called Horizon Call of the Mountain. Sadly there’s no news yet on when the game or the new headset will be available, or what the price will be, but you can read all the news and rumours in our PS5 VR2 round-up article below. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 09:14 1641805153 Could Smyths Toys PS5 stock drop this week? (The Independent) Smyths Toys has only had one online restock in the last three months, with its four other drops taking place in-store only. We expect that pattern to continue into the new year because, well, it’s clearly been a roaring success. The retailer last had an in-store restock on Thursday 16 December, with consoles reportedly making it into customers arms just days before Christmas. Frustratingly, the retailer no longer updates its website when it has an in-store drop, so we’re mainly relying on leaks from Twitter stock trackers to predict when an in-store drop is going to take place. Smyths likes to restock in-store towards the start of the month, with customers having to pay a small deposit when they initially go in to reserve a console. It could restock any day this week, but we should get more concrete information soon. People usually start queuing up outside their local stores from 8am. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 08:59 1641803912 The PS5 is set to drop at BT this morning (The Independent) BT customers, get your account details ready! The PS5 is set to drop at the BT Shop this morning. You’ll need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy a console from the retailer, and access codes will be accessible from the MyBT portal. The drop is expected to take place between 9am and 11am this morning. If you’re feeling lazy, you can also register your interest and a code will be sent to you via email. You’ll need your BT account number in both situations. Stick around and we’ll let you know the second the PS5 drops at the retailer. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 08:38 1641802823 Where could the PS5 restock this week? Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Monday! We’ve all made it past the first week of January, and a super slow week of drops to boot. While there were only a smattering of restocks last week at EE, AO, Ebuyer and The Game Collection, we’re expecting the drops to start picking up this week as retailers receive new shipments of stock. Who could drop this week? We’ve got our eye on BT, Very and Smyths Toys. As always, we’ll be here all day bringing you the latest PS5 news and live stock updates to help you bag a console this January. Stay tuned! Alex Lee 10 January 2022 08:20

