PS5 stock UK – live: BT restock is available now – how to buy the console

We’ll let you know the second the PS5 drops today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at BT. It could drop at Very and Smyths Toys later this week. Read on for more information.

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with a whopping 53 drops taking place at Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO. While it’s been a slow start to January, with us only seeing drops at EE and AO, as well as small independent retailers like Ebuyer and The Game Collection, we’re expecting the restocks to start picking up this week as we head further into the month.

Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1641820234 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? And speaking of the Xbox series X, like the PS5, it’s not in stock anywhere right now. But we have our noses to the ground and are checking its every move over on our Xbox series X restock liveblog. If you’re searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, head on over for all the news, rumours and latest restock predictions. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 13:10 1641817234 PS5 vs Xbox series X Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide. “Both the Xbox and the PlayStation are stunning improvements on their previous generation,” he wrote. “Games load in a snap; the graphics, resolution and framerates are beautiful; the worlds look set to be more expansive and detailed than ever.” Alex Lee 10 January 2022 12:20 1641814234 When could Currys PS5 stock drop next? Currys had a whopping eight restocks in December, after it finally ditched its much-disliked (mainly by us) VIP pass draw system earlier that month. If we use the Xbox series X as an example, which sees restocks from the retailer on a pretty frequent basis, then hopefully PS5 drops at Currys will follow suit. We’re still drawing up a restock profile for the retailer since it moved away from its old system, but we’re hoping for a healthy amount of drops in January. BT customers, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 11:30 1641811834 PS5 games coming soon in 2022 Managed to pick up a PS5 at the BT Shop? It’s never been a better time to secure one, with loads of new upcoming releases on the horizon. Here are the ones we’re most excited about in January and February: Rainbow Six Extraction – 20 January

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – 28 January

Dying Light 2 – 4 February

Sifu – 8 February

Horizon Forbidden West – 18 February

Elden Ring – 25 February Consoles bought from the BT Shop are predicted to be shipped within 2-3 working days, and it is still in stock now. If you want an edit of the best PS5 games available now, have a read of our round-up below. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 10:50 1641810334 How do you get a BT PS5 access code? Sadly, PS5s at the BT Shop are reserved exclusively for BT Broadband customers. If you are one, you can get an access code by heading over to the MyBT portal. If you aren’t a BT Broadband customer, you’re out of luck, afraid to say. You could always try finding a friend who is, however, and badgering them for their access code. Whatever works! Alex Lee 10 January 2022 10:25 1641809434 What PS5 bundles are available at the BT Shop? There are currently three different options available at the BT Shop. You can get the standalone disc edition console (yes!) for £449 (Bt.com) – these will sell out fast – or one of two bundles. There’s the PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller (£508.99, Bt.com) or a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset (£598.98, Bt.com). Alex Lee 10 January 2022 10:10 1641808234 BT Shop PS5 stock now live The PS5 is now in stock at BT! As usual, you’ll need an access code to buy the console. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be retrieved via this link. The retailer sells a range of different bundles and we’ll update you with the ones in stock when we get through the queue. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 09:50 1641807267 When could Very PS5 stock drop? (The Independent) Very had three drops in December, with the latest one taking place on 14 December. That’s a lot of drops for Very, who usually only has one or (on the rare occasion) two drops a month. We reckon that the online-only retailer will be going back to its normal restock pattern now that things have calmed down post-Christmas. A restock could take place this week, potentially on Tuesday or Wednesday at around 10am. Very is a very *snigger* good retailer to keep note of. While restocks don’t happen too frequently, they do tend to last a good few hours, plus sister brand Littlewoods tends to drop at the same time. Keep your eyes peeled! Alex Lee 10 January 2022 09:34 1641806074 PS5 VR2 news For anyone who missed the big news from the Consumer Electronics Show last week, here’s a recap. PS5. VR2. Coming. Soon. That’s right. At the event, Sony announced the name of its next-gen virtual reality headset for the PS5. Called the PlayStation VR2, the headset has 4K graphics with HDR, a 110-degree field-of-view and an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. Frame rates of up to 120Hz promise smooth visuals as well. Integrated cameras track your movement and your relative position to your environment, and there’s also eye tracking, headset feedback (yes, haptic feedback in the headset itself), 3D audio, and a new PS VR2 sense controller promising deeper immersion. Sony also announced an exclusive game for the VR headset, called Horizon Call of the Mountain. Sadly there’s no news yet on when the game or the new headset will be available, or what the price will be, but you can read all the news and rumours in our PS5 VR2 round-up article below. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 09:14 1641805153 Could Smyths Toys PS5 stock drop this week? (The Independent) Smyths Toys has only had one online restock in the last three months, with its four other drops taking place in-store only. We expect that pattern to continue into the new year because, well, it’s clearly been a roaring success. The retailer last had an in-store restock on Thursday 16 December, with consoles reportedly making it into customers arms just days before Christmas. Frustratingly, the retailer no longer updates its website when it has an in-store drop, so we’re mainly relying on leaks from Twitter stock trackers to predict when an in-store drop is going to take place. Smyths likes to restock in-store towards the start of the month, with customers having to pay a small deposit when they initially go in to reserve a console. It could restock any day this week, but we should get more concrete information soon. People usually start queuing up outside their local stores from 8am. Alex Lee 10 January 2022 08:59

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.