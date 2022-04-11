PS5 stock UK – live: Argos, Very and Game restocks could drop this week – what to know

The console could finally start restocking this week (The Independent)

UPDATE: Very, Game and Argos could restock the PS5 this week. Read on for more information.

Easter is almost upon us. The birds are singing, the bunnies are hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

While things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February, we saw two restocks last week from PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, finally kicking off the restocks in April. That’s not many, but this is set to be a big week, so buckle in.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1649664927 Very predicted to restock the PS5 soon Very is one of the best places to buy a PS5 at, with drops frequently lasting hours, but it’s also one of the easiest retailers to predict restocks at. Very has a, uh… very strict restock pattern when it comes to PS5 console drops. It almost always restocks on a Tuesday morning at around 10am, with its waiting room opening up at around 0.30am. The retailer last dropped the console on 8 March, and it tends to restock once every four weeks, so it’s actually behind schedule right now, meaning that it’s even more likely to drop tomorrow on 12 April. We’ll be here bringing you the live stock updates if the restock materialises. Alex Lee 11 April 2022 09:15 1649663999 Who could restock the PS5 today? Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog! Our mission? To secure you all a PS5 – every single one of you. While it was a pretty slow week last week, with PlayStation Direct becoming the first retailer to restock this month last Thursday, ShopTo also dropped its haul of bundles on Sunday afternoon. Of course, that’s still not many, but we’re expecting some heftier drops this week, with Very, Game and Argos all expected to restock the console over the next few days. Want the latest intel? Keep yourselves on the blog. Alex Lee 11 April 2022 08:59

Source Link PS5 stock UK – live: Argos, Very and Game restocks could drop this week – what to know