PS5 stock UK – live: Argos, Game, Amazon restock news and more

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Argos and Amazon next week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 arrived in the UK almost a full year ago, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both in-store and online.

November has got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. Last week, we only saw John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo drop stock. But it’s starting to pick up, with AO, Very and Asda having dropped on Tuesday and Littlewoods on Wednesday. We’re hoping that momentum will continue to improve.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1636707660 What’s the difference between the two models of PS5? Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies. The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition. Alistair Charlton 12 November 2021 09:01 1636706929 News on the Argos PS5 restock suggests big drops next week We were really hoping to see a drop at Argos this week, but sadly one hasn’t materialised. According to @PS5StockAlertUK, the drop has been delayed. But what’s even more interesting is that Argos reportedly has stock available in local stores, it’s just not allowed to sell them right now. One customer has been told that the consoles won’t go on sale until 19 November. And do you know what’s significant about that date? It’s the PS5’s first birthday in the UK! Two customers have been told by their local Argos store that the store isn’t allowed to release the console until it receives confirmation from Sony, suggesting that consoles are being purposefully held back to coincide with this date. It all adds up. We’re pretty sure there’s going to be a drop from several retailers on 19 November, including Argos and the PlayStation Direct store to celebrate the console’s first birthday. Alex Lee 12 November 2021 08:48 1636705856 What PS5 restocks could we see soon? Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday! It all started off so well this week, with drops at AO, Very and Asda piling up on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, we were treated to another restock at Very and also Littlewoods. But we sadly didn’t get any drops yesterday. That said, we’re hoping to see some mega drops before Black Friday rolls around, with consoles potentially landing at Amazon and Argos early next week. What drops could we see today? Stay tuned and we’ll reveal all. Alex Lee 12 November 2021 08:30

