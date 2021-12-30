PS5 stock UK – live: AO and Game restocks are still available – how to get a console

On the hunt for a shiny new console? We’re here to help. (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is currently in stock at AO and is available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. This has been the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1640852576 Where can you buy the PS5 today? Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of console stock tracking. If you weren’t able to bag a console yesterday morning, then you’ll be pleased to know that the PS5 is currently still in stock at Game and AO. Could we see one more restock before the year is up and we Auld Lang Syne our way into 2022? Let’s hope so. We’ve got our eyes set on Currys at the moment, but typical retailer patterns are currently in flux due to the holiday period. Nevertheless, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live stock updates as they happen. Let’s go hunting. Alex Lee 30 December 2021 08:22 1640796937 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events Whew, it’s been a pretty busy day today for PS5 restocks! We had the long-awaited John Lewis & Partners in the morning, the Game drop is still trundling on – six days after the initial restock – and AO is also in stock (although you'll need to – bypass the high demand message to get it into your basket). Could we see more drops tomorrow from retailers with next day delivery? You'll have to join us tomorrow to find out. Bye for now! Alex Lee 29 December 2021 16:55 Alex Lee 29 December 2021 16:00 1640790641 Our favourite PS5 external hard drive is currently on sale Installing an expandable storage on your PS5 can be a little complicated, so if you’re searching for an external hard drive instead, turn to the Seagate 4TB HDD which is now on sale for £84.99, Amazon.co.uk). It received high praise in our review of the best PS5 accessories. “The Seagate 4TB HDD is designed with PlayStation consoles in mind and is incredibly simple to set up. Effectively, you just plug it in and you’re good to go,” noted our writer. The extensive storage capacity means it’s possible to store more than 100 PlayStation 4 games, “so you should never run out of room.” As for the design, it’s subtle and can easily be placed among your “TV unit without it looking too noticeable or taking up too much space.” Alex Lee 29 December 2021 15:10 1640788906 The PS5 is back in stock at AO The PS5 is back in stock at AO and we’ve found an easier way to buy the console (as in much, much easier than the previous method), so you don’t have to use the laborious Inspect trick! You can currently buy the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for £570 (Ao.com). So how do you bypass that high demand message? Now open up an incognito window in your browser – this works on all web browsers with an incognito mode or a private browsing mode, including Google Chrome and Safari. Paste the link into the address bar and voila! The “add to basket” button appears and you can successfully check out with your PS5. The bundle will be dispatched on Monday 3 January at the time of writing. Alex Lee 29 December 2021 14:41 1640787600 Best PS5 accessories: More colours in addition to the red controller come to the PS5 If you thought cosmic red, midnight black and boring off-white were the only colours the PS5 controllers would ever come in, think again. Three new bright dualsense controller colours are coming to a shop near you very soon! They include pink, blue and purple. The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller took the top spot in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, with our writer noting that “besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers.” “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player,” they added. To find out how to pre-order the new controller colourways, have a read of our article below: Alex Lee 29 December 2021 14:20 1640784641 Could we see another PlayStation Direct PS5 drop this month? (The Independent) Back in November, reports of Sony flying PS5s into the UK on three jumbo jets in order to save Christmas began swirling around the internet. That rumour was probably true, considering that Sony launched the PlayStation Direct store a few weeks later. In the lead-up to Christmas, PlayStation Direct had nine whole restocks – more than some retailers have had over the course of six months. There were five drops in November and four in December. The last restock took place on Thursday 16 December, so it’s been quite a while since the retailer last had a drop. Could we see one more before the month is up? If PS Direct sticks to the five per month pattern, we’d hope so! Alex Lee 29 December 2021 13:30 1640783455 The PS5 has now sold out at AO Well done to anyone who managed to successfully get the console into their basket using the AO Google Chrome trick. We know, it wasn’t easy. If you didn’t, fear not. Several bundles are still in stock at Game. The earliest Game PS5 dispatch date is Friday 7 January. Alex Lee 29 December 2021 13:10 1640781602 Details on the PS5 VR headset While we still haven’t officially seen the new PS5 VR headset, we know that it’s already being roadshowed at a few secret developer conferences. During a developer summit in August, Sony revealed new controllers that will allegedly be able to tell where a user’s hands are, and how far away they are placed from the buttons. It also detailed the way it would release games for the next-gen headset. We also got a glimpse at a patent for Sony’s new PS5 VR controllers in early December. The patent details a trigger-grip-like controller, which can be controlled using the middle finger, ring finger and little You can read all the PS5 VR headset leaks below: Alex Lee 29 December 2021 12:40 1640778687 AO PS5 stock now live – bypass the paused orders message The PS5 is now in stock at AO, but you have to tinker with the site’s code to get it into your basket. This is a workaround to bypass the paused orders message. In Chrome, copy the standalone console’s product code “P5HEHWSNY70989”. Right click on the green “add to basket” button and select “inspect element”, then in the window that pops up on the side of your screen replace the vacuum’s product code with the PS5 product code you’ve just copied. It’s the series of numbers and letters that immediately follows “data-productcode=”. It takes a bit of work, but if you have the persistence, it’s worth it because free next day delivery is available. Alex Lee 29 December 2021 11:51

