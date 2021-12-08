PS5 stock UK – live: Amazon restock could drop this morning, plus Argos and AO news

Who could restock the elusive console today? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at BT and Littlewoods after selling out at Very, Currys and Studio. It could restock at Argos, AO and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct and ShopTo. Yesterday, we saw BT drop the elusive console, and there have been five restocks today.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1638951363 Where will have PS5 stock next? It looks like the good news is set to continue, with claims of a restock landing at Amazon this morning. This could land any minute now, with the PS5 Stock Alerts Twitter account saying the consoles are expected between 8am and 9am today. An Amazon Prime membership will be required to purchase a console. Alistair Charlton 8 December 2021 08:16 1638951122 Good morning, PS5 hunters What a day we had yesterday! We saw no fewer than five drops during the day, with another coming later in the evening. Don’t worry if you missed out, as we’re expecting to see more PS5 restocks today and again towards the end of the week. As ever, stay tuned to this live blog for all of the latest PS5 stock news as soon as we have it. Alistair Charlton 8 December 2021 08:12 1638896286 Signing off! Whew, what a day! We’ve had five drops alone this rainy Tuesday, bringing our total for the week to a massive seven, and we’ve still got three more days of PS5 stock tracking to go this week! If you’re still searching for the console, then the PS5 is still in stock at BT and Littlewoods at the time of writing. We’re not surprised, to be honest. Prices at Littlewoods are heavily inflated, while consoles at BT are reserved for those with an access code, which can only be obtained by BT Broadband customers. We’ll be back tomorrow, where we’ll be looking intently at Amazon and AO. Join us then! G’night! Alex Lee 7 December 2021 16:58 1638892832 PS5 VR headset details We sadly didn’t get a sneak peek at the PS5 VR during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase in September, nor at PlayStation State of Play in October, but that was to be expected. It did get shown off at a secret developers summit in August, however, so at least we know it’s an actual real thing that exists in the world. Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alex Lee 7 December 2021 14:20 1638884457 Can you play PS4 games on PS5? You sure can! All the PS4 games you’ve been stacking up over the years will play on your disc edition PS5 just fine, but if you’ve got a PS5 digital edition console, you’ll only be able to play PS4 games bought from the PlayStation Store. Why? Well, that’s the tradeoff with buying a digital edition console. There’s physically no disc slot for you to put any of your PS4 games into. Alex Lee 7 December 2021 13:40 1638881457 Best PS5 accessories: PS5 controller charger The bundles at BT and Littlewoods both contain official Sony PS5 accessories. If you’re keen on buying the one with the charging station or the pulse 3D wireless headset, have a read of our article below, where we’ve reviewed all the best PS5 accessories. “The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense charging station isn’t the most exciting of accessories to own, but if you regularly need to recharge your controllers and you’re keen on a neat looking living space, you won’t regret investing in one,| our writer said in their review of the charging station. “While there are unofficial solutions out there, it’s this official docking station that looks the best. Simply slot one or two controllers in and the charging station soon recharges them up to full while keeping them out of your way and looking good under your TV.” Alex Lee 7 December 2021 12:50 1638879242 The PS5 has now sold out at Very After two hours, the PS5 has now sold out at Very. You can still buy the console from sister company Littlewoods, but you’ll be paying a marked-up price. Littlewoods sells the standalone disc edition console for £589.99, when most other retailers – including Very – sells it for £499.99. The PS5 is also still in stock at BT, but you’ll need an access code, which you can get by being a BT Broadband customer. Alex Lee 7 December 2021 12:14 1638878457 Can you use a Very discount code to buy the PS5? So, Very still has the PS5 in stock, but you won’t be able to use any Very discount codes to knock some pounds off the price. You can, however, find Very discount codes for PS4 and Xbox one games, as well as fashion and electronic items if you’re looking for other gadgets this Christmas. Alex Lee 7 December 2021 12:00

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

