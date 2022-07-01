PS5 stock – live: Very and PS Direct restocks available now – where to buy the console at the cheapest price

On the hunt for Sony’s next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it (The Independent)

Update 1 July: The PS5 is in stock at PlayStation Direct, Very, Argos, EE, Currys and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer, with retailers continuing to remain in stock for even longer.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1656662020 G’morning PS5 hunters Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday! It’s the first day of July, and the PS5 restocks are still plentiful here in the UK. While we expect the momentum to continue throughout the month, we’re still waiting for the standalone consoles to restock more frequently. Right now, you’re only able to buy a console as part of a bundle, which does inflate the price of the package somewhat. The PS5 is currently in stock at PlayStation Direct, Very, Argos, Currys, the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers and at EE for EE pay monthly customers. Stick with us and we’ll help you not only bag a console, but outline the cheapest retailer currently selling it, too. Alex Lee 1 July 2022 08:53 1656606340 Live blog signing off That ends another day of PS5 hunting, and while stock levels have ebbed and flowed somewhat, the good news is that plenty of consoles are still available to buy right now. They are all part of bundles, but that’s become the norm in recent weeks, as the console on its own has proven very tricky to find (especially so for the cheaper and lesser-spotted digital edition). We’ll be back again tomorrow, as we kick-start a new month of PS5 hunting. Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 17:25 1656605678 The PS5 is almost sold out at ShopTo (again) ShopTo has has a busy 24 hours, first adding a new bunch of PS5 console bundles yesterday, then selling out before adding more again this morning. Now, as we wrap things up for the evening, three of the four bundles are once again sold out. Only one bundle remains, priced at £499.85 and packing a PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West – and even that has ‘low availability’ according to ShopTo, so you’d better be quick. How the new PS Plus subscription works Earlier in June, Playstation rolled out its updated PS Plus subscription service, giving players three different tiers of service to choose from. The "essential" tier works in much the same way as it did previously, giving players access to online multiplayer as well as a few free games each month. The next tier, "extra", is where the service deviates a little from before, by offering subscribers a chance to play an extensive library of titles as part of the service, much like Xbox Game Pass. Finally the "premium" tier gives players a chance to trial games before purchasing, and also grants access to an even wider catalogue of Playstation games, old and new. Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 16:32 Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 15:28 1656595840 Read our review of the Scuf reflex PS5 controller If you’re in the market for an additional PS5 controller, and fancy something other than Sony’s own Dualsense gamepad, then we recommend you read our review of the Scuf reflex. This controller offers a truly personal experience, says our reviewer, but at £199.99 ( Scufgaming.com ) it represents a serious investment. Are they worth it? Our reviewer played a variety of games with the controller and said: “The Scuf reflex is an impressive controller. It feels as good in your hands as an official controller while offering additional benefits, such as extra triggers and an improved grip. Given the price tag, it’s not going to suit everyone, and for the occasional player, the extra triggers are nice but far from essential. “That said, if you play a lot of games and you want the convenience that comes with the Scuf reflex, it’s worth the investment. It’s hard to go back to a regular PS5 controller after using this.” You can read the full IndyBest review here: Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 14:30 1656592373 PS5 consoles are back in stock at EE Another retailer to offer fresh PS5 stock today is EE. The phone network has a bundle with the disc edition PS5 and Horizon Forbidden West, which is available to its customers on an 11-month payment plan that includes a upfront fee of £10, followed by 10 monthly instalments of £52. While the consoles are in stock, EE says that orders placed today might not be dispatched until up to 14 days later, either to you or to your local EE store. Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 13:32 1656592240 F1 2022 is out this week Just in time for the British Grand Prix this weekend, the latest Formula One game from EA Sports, called F1 2022, will be released on Friday, 1 July. For everything you need to know about the upcoming racing game, have a read of our guide below: Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 13:30 1656588460 These are the best early deals of Amazon Prime Day 2022 Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event isn’t due to start until 12 July, when it runs for two full days, but the retailer has kicked things off a little early. There are already loads of deals to take advantage of, across technology, gaming, beauty, fitness, Apple, laptops and more. For all of the latest news on the best early Prime Day deals, as curated by the IndyBest team, head to our Prime Day 2022 hub, or click on one of the articles below: Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 12:27 1656588188 Very has this PS5 bundle is stock today After selling out overnight, Very has now replenished its PS5 supplies. The retailer is selling a bundle with the PS5 disc edition and Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99. Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 12:23

