PS5 stock – live: Very and BT bundle restocks available now – how to buy a console

This is where you can buy the elusive console today (iStock / The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Very, the BT Shop and The Game Collection. It has sold out at Game, PlayStation Direct, Hughes and Studio. The PS5 could restock at Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s actually been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks. Despite it being out for such a long time, it’s still a challenge trying to get your hands on the console.

Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. We hope June continues that momentum, and so far things are looking good, with the PS5 regularly in stock at several retailers.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1654674774 Good morning, PS5 hunters Hello and welcome back to our PS5 live blog. Already today there are several retailers with consoles in stock, including Very and the BT Shop. As ever, we’ll be posting throughout the day to bring you all of the very latest news about PS5 restocks across the UK and US. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 08:52 1654619516 PS5 tracker, signing off That’s all from us today! It’s been a quiet day for any major PS5 stock updates but we’re expecting to see Amazon stock drop later this week, with a high chance of the drop happening 8am tomorrow morning. We’ll be back first thing tomorrow, see you then! Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 17:31 1654618693 PS5 bundle available from Best Buy For our readers in the United States, a bundle of the PS5 is now available at Best Buy, with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West included. The total price of the bundle is $549.99 (£436.68). A Best Buy account is required in order to purchase. Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 17:18 1654615916 ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ release date A sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been announced with a brand new trailer and release date scheduled for next year. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently shown as part of the Star Wars Celebration event that took place in May 2022, with fans treated to a new trailer showing returning characters such as Cal Kestis and his droid companion BD-1. The new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the first we’ve seen of Respawn Entertainment’s latest game in the sci-fi series and looks set to focus on the single-player action-adventure gameplay that made Fallen Order a favourite of fans. At the end of the trailer, a release window is given for Survivor: “Coming 2023.” While no exact release date has been confirmed, we can likely expect the game to be released in the second half of 2023. Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 16:31 1654612256 Where to buy the Xbox series X If you’re searching for a next-gen console, and don’t want to be forced to buy it with a bunch of accessories and games, look no further than Microsoft’s Xbox series X. The console is currently in stock at a number of places right now, but the best deals is at Currys. The retailer has the console available to buy for £449 – that’s the recommended retail price. No games, no accessories, just unfettered Xbox goodness, and £0.99 cheaper than Amazon. (The Independent) Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 15:30 1654608596 When is ‘Modern Warfare 2’ being released? Infinity Ward have announced the release date for the highly anticipated next installment in the Call of Duty franchise. Titled Modern Warfare 2, the next game is a sequel to the 2019 reboot with iconic characters such as Captain Price returning. It’s not to be confused with the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which was originally released in 2009. In a video posted on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel, Infinity Ward revealed the artwork that will be featured on the game’s box. At the end of the announcement video, Modern Warfare 2’s release date is revealed as 28 October 2022, which is much sooner than other recent Call of Duty titles. For context, Vanguard was released on 5 November 2021. Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 14:29 1654605116 When is ‘Resident Evil 4’ coming to PS5? If you missed it last week, Playstation’s State of Play event was jam packed with big announcements, one of our favourites being a new remake of Resident Evil 4, widely considered one of the best games ever made. We even found out that new content for the PS VR2 was going to be announced as well for the game. After the announcement trailer, a shot of the main protagonist, Leon Kennedy, was shown from behind with the caption: “Playstation VR2 content is also in development”. (The Independent) Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 13:31 1654601456 Sign up for the IndyBest newsletter Have we helped you get a new console? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by our team of experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 12:30 1654597796 ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ review All the bundles that we’ve seen in June have been bundled with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West but is the game actually any good? Short answer: Yes it is. In our review, we said: “Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.” Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 11:29 1654597013 PS5 in stock at PS Direct It looks like the PS5 is back in stock at PS Direct, and it’s the standalone edition of the console for £449.99 as well as the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for £499.99. You will have to join a queue which should hopefully deter scalpers but make sure to take the following steps: You will hear a chime. Make sure to unmute your device.

You will be automatically redirected to direct.playstation.com.

If you are on a different tab, a pop-up will prompt you click to enter the site. You will have 10 minutes to proceed.

Refreshing the page or having multiple queue tabs open will not affect your place in line. This page refreshes automatically.

1 PS5 console per household. Please note that if you have already purchased a PS5 console on direct.playstation.com, you will not be able to purchase a second console.

PS5 consoles require you to use a PSN account to purchase. Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 11:16

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock – live: Very and BT bundle restocks available now – how to buy a console