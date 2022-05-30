PS5 stock – live: These are the cheapest deals restocked from Very, BT, AO and more

Here’s where you can buy the elusive console today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at AO, Very, EE, the BT Shop and Currys. It could restock at Game soon. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.

Last week, we saw one of the biggest drops on record, with nine retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, but we’re here to help.

Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1653897657 G’morning PS5 hunters Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had a fab weekend and are ready to find the best deals on the console, as well as sniff out any standalone consoles hiding around the corner. This morning, five retailers still have the console in stock. There are no standalone consoles, however, so you’ll have to make do with the cheapest bundles. As always, we’ll be taking you through the cheapest bundles on offer and where you can buy them. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for any new restocks and standalone console drops. All righty, let’s do this. Alex Lee 30 May 2022 09:00

