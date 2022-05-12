PS5 stock – live: ShopTo restock bundles still available – how to get a console

On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are still in stock at ShopTo and Game . It could restock at Currys later this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, We saw restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, we’re hoping May will continue that momentum, though it’s looking like a quieter month so far.

Still on the hunt? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1652341220 Good morning, PS5 trackers We’re expecting another drop from Currys at some point in the next few days, so stay with us as we guide you through the PS5 stock situation. Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 08:40 1652286914 Live blog signing off That’s it for another day of PS5 live blogging. Did you manage to grab a console from Game , ShopTo, or even Argos? Perhaps you were especially lucky and managed to secure one of the consoles offered by Amazon briefly this morning. As it stands this evening, Game and ShopTo still have console bundles in stock, but if you want a PS5 console on its own then we’re afraid you’ll have to wait for the next restock elsewhere. As ever, we’ll be back again tomorrow and we’ll look forward to sharing the latest PS5 restocking news with you then. Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 17:35 1652284831 Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5 A lot of PS5 bundles available at the moment – including those at Game – include Horizon Forbidden West, so it’s probably best we point you towards our review of the open-world action role-playing game. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and features hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. "While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?" Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 17:00 1652281231 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter (The Independent) Have we helped you to finally buy a PS5? Are you now eager for more shopping insights? Then we suggest you sign up for the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week's must-have products, as chosen by IndyBest experts. Arriving in your inbox every Friday morning, the email features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 16:00 1652277631 Can you buy a PS5 on the high street? It’s complicated. Some retailers have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available on shelves so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths . The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK. As for Smyths Toys , the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores, We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK. Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 15:00 1652275831 Looking for an Xbox series X? We can help We’ve had a couple of successful days here on the PS5 restocking live blog, thanks to consoles being available at Game, ShopTo and Argos (although your mileage may vary with that one). But there’s another next-generation console you might also have your eye on… If you’re looking for the best deal on the Xbox series X – bundled with games or as a standalone console, you’ll want to head over to our Xbox restocking guide for all the latest info. Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 14:30 1652274031 EA Sports ends partnership with Fifa Football fans were shocked this week, as EA Sports announced the end of its partnership Fifa, the world football governing body. The split means the next instalment of EA Sports’ Fifa game franchise will be its last, and is to be followed by a new titles called EA Sports FC. Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts made a statement, saying: “The introduction of EA Sports FC will not impact any current EA Sports global football games, and EA and FIFA are excited to deliver the greatest, most expansive game ever later this fall. Our final FIFA product will also include more game modes, features, teams, leagues, players, and competitions than any previous edition. Fans will be able to experience these innovations across the full EA Sports FIFA ecosystem including FIFA Mobile, FIFA Online 4, and eSports.” Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 14:00 1652272527 Just one bundle remains in stock at ShopTo We’re just spotted that three of the four PS5 bundles added to the ShopTo website yesterday have now sold out. Only one bundle remains available, priced at £589.89 and including the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West, LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga, and an additional Dualsense controller in white. Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 13:35 1652270431 Gotham Knights gameplay revealed This week, we saw the first official gameplay footage from Gotham Knights, which is due out on the PS5 (as well as the Xbox series X/S and PC) on 25 October 2022. Revealed on 10 May, the new gameplay trailer shows the characters of Nightwing and Red Hood patrolling the streets of Gotham and taking down enemies with their own combat styles. Batman himself won’t be playable in the game, but Gotham Knights is an open-world game that will be familiar to anyone who has played any titles in the Arkham series. Characters that will be playable in Gotham Knights include Batman sidekick Robin, and Bat Girl. A true next-generation titles, this game is not coming to the PlayStation 4 or Xbox one. Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 13:00 1652266831 How to watch Nintendo’s Indie World showcase live this afternoon Nintendo’s Indie Showcase is taking place this afternoon, and is expected to show off a range of upcoming games. Fans can expect to see new titles revealed, and be treated to footage of upcoming games that are currently in development. The last Nintendo showcase took place in mid-December, and was where OlliOlli World, Chichory: A Colorful Tale and Omori, were all revealed. As for today’s event, it is scheduled to begin at 3pm UK time and run for 20 minutes. Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 12:00

