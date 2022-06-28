PS5 stock – live: ShopTo and BT restock available now – how to buy the console

On the hunt for a PS5? Here’s where you can buy it today (iStock/The Independent)

Update 28 June: The PS5 is in stock at ShopTo and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. The PS5 could restock at Currys, Very and Game this week. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop and several independent retailers being in stock for much of the last few weeks.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1656402259 Good morning PS5 trackers! We’re back to help you get your hands on a bundle this morning. It looks like there is still stock available at ShopTo with the cheapest bundle available for £499.85 (Shopto.net) and of course, we’re still seeing stock available at the BT Shop, providing you are a customer with them. We’re expecting to see a few more drops this week before the exceptionally busy month of June is out. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as they happen. Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 08:44 1656347444 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events All righty, today started out as one of the slowest days for PS5 restocks this entire month, with only one retailer having the console available to buy, but then ShopTo came and shook things up. It is, of course, still in stock at the BT Shop. If you’re not a BT Broadband customer and are still searching for the PS5, we’ll be back online tomorrow morning for some more PS5 restock action, where we’ll hopefully see Currys, Very and Game drop the console. Catch ya then! Alex Lee 27 June 2022 17:30 1656343844 ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ pre-order deals Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series. While the logo and name was formally revealed back in April, the developer has now officially announced its release date and fans will be pleased to know that they won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the upcoming game. Even less if they order early, as pre-orders entitled gamers to trying out the game’s multiplayer ahead of release. If you want to find the best pre-order deals on Modern Warfare 2 for consoles and PC, as well as how to access the early beta, then have a read of our article below: Alex Lee 27 June 2022 16:30 1656340244 The best pre-order deals for ‘The Callisto Protocol’ on PS4 Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, The Callisto Protocol is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year. The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion. While the game has been built with the current Playstation and Xbox series X/S generation of consoles in mind, the horror title is also slated to come out on PS5, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms in December 2022. For the best pre-order deals, have a read of our guide below: Alex Lee 27 June 2022 15:30 1656336644 ‘God of War: Ragnarök’ release date God of War: Ragnarök is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, that sees anti-hero Kratos continue his rampage against the Norse pantheon, with his young son Atreus at his side. After just two games, Ragnarök is expected to be the thrilling conclusion to Kratos’s Norse saga (the name might be a slight giveaway) so players might expect to take the fight all the way to Odin. While there’s been plenty of rumours that the game could be delayed, recent developments have hinted that we could expect to see Kratos’s next big outing later this year, could another State of Play be on the horizon? Alex Lee 27 June 2022 14:30 1656333044 Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers While Amazon Prime Day has yet to kick off, the early deals are already starting to roll in, and we are currently seeing deals on next-gen PS5 titles, gaming peripherals, accessories and more. Right now, the IndyBest-approved Western Digital SSD with a heatsink has more than 50 per cent off, a massive saving on this already pretty expensive piece of kit. Have a read below for more info on how you can get the early Prime Day deal. Alex Lee 27 June 2022 13:30 1656330470 The PS5 is now in stock at ShopTo Finally, another retailer has restocked the PS5! The console is now in stock at ShopTo. There is a queue at the moment. so you might have a little wait, but be patient because you could finally secure a console. Both the digital edition console with Horizon Forbidden West (£409.85, Shopto.net) and the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West (£499.85, Shopto.net) are in stock. Both will sell out fast. Alex Lee 27 June 2022 12:47 1656329444 When could Argos restock the PS5? While Argos doesn’t have the most PS5-friendly website, with consoles being difficult to search for, it has been having a lot of restocks over the last few months, so we wouldn’t be surprised if there is another drop sometime this week. Argos last restocked the console on 16 June, with bundles selling out on 22 June. We often see the Horizon Forbidden West bundle go in stock at Argos, so keep your eyes peeled if that one takes your fancy. Alex Lee 27 June 2022 12:30 1656327044 How to get a BT pS5 access code So, the PS5 is currently only available to buy at the BT Shop this morning, but unlike most products on the BT Shop’s website, you can’t just buy it by navigating to the retailer’s website. You have to fit the company’s narrow criteria of being a BT Broadband customer. Still, while it’s annoying for some, it’s a nice way to reward its customers. To get a BT PS5 access code and purchase the bundle, navigate to the MyBT portal, scroll down to the “Your offers” section and click on the PS5. Alex Lee 27 June 2022 11:50 1656324644 When could Smyths Toys restock the PS5? (Smyths Toys) Smyths Toys usually only restocks once every four weeks, with the latest drop taking place on Friday 10 June, when it released new standalone disc and digital edition consoles. It took a departure from this restock pattern in May, however, when it dropped a whopping four times. It sadly seems to have returned to its usual once a month in June though, but there’s a chance we could see more consoles restock before the month is up. We’ll let you know the minute we get even a whiff of a Smyths Toys restock. Alex Lee 27 June 2022 11:10

