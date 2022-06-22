PS5 stock – live: PS Direct sells out – here’s who could restock next

Which PS5 bundle is best value for money? We’ve found the top deals (iStock / The Independent)

Update 22 June: The PS5 is in stock at The Game Collection and for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is sold out at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, EE, Game, Scan and Studio. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock for much of the last few weeks.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1655884003 Good morning Good morning, PS5 hunters, and welcome to another day here on the IndyBest live blog. We’ll be bringing you all of the latest restocking news for PS5 consoles and bundles, from the UK and US, throughout the day, in a bid to help you secure the elusive console. Alistair Charlton 22 June 2022 08:46 1655828917 Live blog signing off That brings another day to a close, and it’s been a busy one. We saw stock come and go at Amazon, while the PlayStation Direct store had a PS5 disc edition drop this morning and stay with us all day. Consoles are also still available as bundles from The Game Collection and BT Shop. We’ll be back again tomorrow with all of the latest PS5 restocking news from the UK and US. Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 17:28 1655828105 The best 4K TV for your new PS5 Have you helped you buy a PS5? In that case you might also be in the market for a new television – especially one with 4K resolution and perhaps even a 120Hz refresh rate to take advantage of all that next-generation gaming horsepower. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best 4K television deals across all budgets. The buying guide includes options from Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others, with prices starting at under £400. Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 17:15 1655825405 Smyths expects more PS5 stock soon The Smyths Toys website doesn’t have any PS5 stock at the moment, but says more is expected in June. As long as there aren’t any delays, this should mean fresh PS5 stock will land at Smyths before the end of next week. This only applies to the disc edition though, as the retailer says new digital edition stock is expected at some point in 2022, with no month mentioned. Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 16:30 1655821805 PS5 consoles are available in these Smyths stores today Sverela branches of Smyths Toys in Northern Ireland have PS5 consoles in stock today. These are all the disc edition console, and it is being sold on its own instead of as part of a bundle. The stores and their current stock levels are: Ballymena: 13 consoles

Bangor: 11 consoles

Boucher Road: 2 consoles

Derry/Londonderry: 11 consoles

Forestside: 13 consoles

Newry: 8 consoles

Newtownabbey: 11 consoles Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 15:30 1655821162 PS5 consoles are still available at PlayStation Direct Although Amazon has now sold out yet again, PS5 disc edition consoles are still available to buy on their own at Sony’s PlayStation Direct online store. These consoles are priced at the regular retail price of £449.99, or can be bought with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99. Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 15:19 1655820937 The PS5 has once again sold out at Amazon The PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, added to Amazon’s website this morning, is out of stock yet again. This drop was a surprise for two reasons. Firstly, because Amazon almost always restocks the PS5 on a Wednesday, and secondly because the retail giant also used today to release some early Prime Day deals. Although Prime Day itself doesn’t arrive until 12 July, Amazon couldn’t help itself and today cut loads of prices across its store. Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022 Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 15:15 1655818205 These PS5 bundles are in stock at Studio Studio has several PS5 bundles in stock today for home delivery. The cheapest is priced at £579.99 and includes a PS5 disc edition with Gran Turismo 7. Adding Grand Theft Auto V to this bundle increase the price to £614.98, or adding an additional Dualsense controller instead costs £639.98. Lastly, the PS5 and GT7 bundle is available with the PS5 HD camera for £629.98. Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 14:30 1655814605 Sign up for the IndyBest newsletter Have we helped you buy a new PS5 console? Are you eager for more deals? Then we suggest you sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our team of experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the email features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 13:30 1655811005 How to get a PS5 access code from BT BT gives its customers a headstart when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with the stampede like other retailers, the company sends out unique voucher codes to its loyal customers. If you are a BT TV customer or you subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console. Not a BT customer? Ask around your friends and family – you can use somebody else’s code at no cost to them. Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 12:30

