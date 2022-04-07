We’re keeping an eye on all the retailers in April (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is dropping at PS Direct this morning. Read on for more information.

It’s almost Easter. The birds are a chirping, the bunnies are a hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

While things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January, we saw zero restocks last week, and that basically never happens. We’ve got all our toes and fingers crossed that April will bring on a bounty of console drops to make up for the whimpering end to the month, but so far that doesn’t look like it’s been the case.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1649316714 Morning, PS5 trackers Good morning! We’re back with the PS5 liveblog to help you secure a console as soon as they drop. PS Direct are scheduled to be dropping a fresh batch of Sony’s latest device later this morning between 9:30am – 11am, according to emails sent out to registrees yesterday. If you are one of the lucky ones who managed to sign up ahead of time, then stay with us as we guide you through checkout. We’ll also be keeping a clsoe eye on other retailers we are expecting to drop in the next few days. Very and ShopTo have been heavily rumoured to be next, so keep a very close eye on them as well. Jasper Pickering 7 April 2022 08:31 1649262633 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events And so concludes a thirteenth consecutive day without a single restock. April was supposed to be the start of the PS5’s comeback, but right now it looks like March was still the better month for restocks. But we plod on. We’ll be back tomorrow morning for some more PS5 stock tracking action, where we will hopefully see Game finally drop its haul of consoles. Catch you all then! Alex Lee 6 April 2022 17:30 1649260387 Sign up to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct Gamers in the UK can register their interest and be in with a chance to buy a PS5 from PS Direct. If picked, you’ll get early access to buy the console before anyone else. All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9.30am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am. Alex Lee 6 April 2022 16:53 1649257387 Need some new wireless earbuds? Earbuds might not be great for gaming, but that doesn’t stop us from using them while playing a bit of Fortnite. We've tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best wireless earbuds, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market. Whether you're a style-conscious pop lover, a fitness fan on a budget or a blasphemous earbud-wearing gamer, there's something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds with our reviewer dubbing Sony's latest in-ears "the company's best yet". Alex Lee 6 April 2022 15:13 1649251387 When could Very restock the PS5? So, Very didn’t restock the PS5 yesterday morning as expected, which means that it’s highly likely that the retailer is going to drop the PS5 on Tuesday 12 April instead. It should be joined by sibling company Littlewoods as well. It will have been five weeks since Very last dropped the PS5 next week, which is slightly over its typical restock timeline, so definitely keep an eye out for a drop next Tuesday. Alex Lee 6 April 2022 14:23 1649248387 Best PS5 SSD PS5 gamers can expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £175 (Currys.co.uk). “A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review. “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.” Want an external PS5 SSD? Take a look at our recently updated best PS5 accessories round-up for our top pick. Alex Lee 6 April 2022 13:33 1649245380 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? All right, so Game hasn’t dropped the PS5 this morning as predicted, meaning if no consoles drop later this afternoon, it will have been 13 days since the console was last available to buy literally anywhere. But for those of you who can’t hold on any longer, you’ll be pleased to know that another console is readily available right now – the Xbox series X. We’ve got a round-up of where you can buy the console and all the best series X deals below. Alex Lee 6 April 2022 12:43 1649242380 ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ PS5 review Lego Star Wars; The Skywalker Saga is finally out on the PS5, and we’ve reviewed the game in all its blocky glory. “Across Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and even Lord of the Rings, the Lego games follow a familiar pattern: Journey through each film across a handful of levels that succinctly capture their most recognisable set pieces with as much accuracy as a cast of minifigures can muster,” our writer said in their review of the game. “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a grand continuation of this process encompassing all three of the mainline trilogies with as much enthusiasm and heartfelt appreciation as could be expected from a studio working on their sixth tie-in of the sci-fi epic,” they added. Want to read all their thoughts? Have a read of our Skywalker Saga review below. Alex Lee 6 April 2022 11:53 1649239968 When could ShopTo restock the PS5? The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account was predicting another ShopTo restock last weekend, but sadly this one didn’t materialise. ShopTo tends to restock on a Sunday, so it was a real possibility. The retailer last dropped the console on Sunday 6 March, so we see why there could’ve been a restock last weekend, given the usual month-long gap between drops. Still, it could restock this weekend instead. Keep your eyes peeled if you struggle with any of the drops this week (or we don’t get any, which would be a travesty). Alex Lee 6 April 2022 11:12

