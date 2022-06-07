PS5 stock – live: Game, Very and Studio restocks available now – how to get the best deal

These are all the retailers stocking the elusive console (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Very, the BT Shop, Studio, Hughes and The Game Collection. It has sold out at Game. The PS5 could restock at Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s actually been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks. Despite it being out for such a long time, it’s still a challenge trying to get your hands on the console.

Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. Here’s hoping June will continue that momentum, but that so far looks to be the case.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, but we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1654588197 Morning PS5 trackers We’ll keep you posted on where to find the cheapest bundles, stay tuned! (The Independent) Jasper Pickering 7 June 2022 08:49 1654533014 PS5 stock trackers, signing off All righty folks, that’s us done for another day of PS5 stock tracking. While it started off quiet, a crashing wave of restocks came in the early afternoon. For now, Very, Game the BT Shop, Studio and The Game Collection are all still in stock. Looking for a standalone console? We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you more restocking action. Bye for now! Alex Lee 6 June 2022 17:30 1654529687 Where can you buy the PS5 right now? The PS5 has now sold out at Box, but it is still in stock at five different retailers right now. Here’s a list of them all, sorted from cheapest to most expensive. Here’s where you can buy a PS5 today (iStock/The Independent) Very : From £499.99 – Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle BT Shop : From £499.99 – Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle Game : From £569.97 – Horizon Forbidden West and an extra black dualsense controller bundle

Horizon Forbidden West and an extra black dualsense controller bundle Studio : £619.99 – Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and a black dualsense controller PS5 bundle

Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and a black dualsense controller PS5 bundle The Game Collection: £659.95 – PS5 bundle with seven different games Alex Lee 6 June 2022 16:34 1654529414 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release date: When you can play the game on Nintendo Switch This isn’t exactly PS5 nrws, but it’s news that we’re personally very excited about, and you should be too if you’re a Nintendo Switch gamer. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are coming out this year! Both games will be set in a new region and based on the game’s trailer, we can expect to see more open-world areas, as we did with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We’ve seen all three new starter Pokémon, their Pokédex entries, a new trailer, as well as an official release date for both games. Intrigued? Have a gander over to our article below for all the gossip. Alex Lee 6 June 2022 16:30 1654522214 While we eagerly await official news from EA Sports about the imminent release of the next Fifa game, it’s guaranteed that we will be able to get our hands on it later this year. But ever since the news that EA Sports has ended its relationship with Fifa, what is uncertain is what direction the series will go in next. We do know that the next game will be the last associated with the football federation and it will almost certainly be titled Fifa 23, following on from existing naming conventions. Want to find out when Fifa 23 is likely to be released, how much it will cost and what features we can expect to see? Have a read of our article below. Alex Lee 6 June 2022 14:30 1654518614 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? If you’re searching for a next-gen console, and don’t want to be forced to buy it with a bunch of accessories and games, look no further than Microsoft’s Xbox series X. The console is currently in stock at a number of places right now, but the best deals is at Currys. The retailer has the console available to buy for £449 – that’s the recommended retail price. No games, no accessories, just unfettered Xbox goodness, and £0.99 cheaper than Amazon. Alex Lee 6 June 2022 13:30 1654518156 The Ps5 is in stock at Game As expected, a new week has begun and with it, more bundles have arrived at Game. We assume the retailer took these down for the bank holiday weekend, but they’ve all returned now. The cheapest PS5 bundle costs £569.97 and comes with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra black dualsense controller. Alex Lee 6 June 2022 13:22 1654517937 The PS5 is back in stock at Very Well, it’s come earlier than expected, but the PS5 is back in stock at Very! If you aren’t able to buy a console from the BT Shop, your next best bet is Very, who is selling the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle for £499.99. Alex Lee 6 June 2022 13:18 1654515014 These are the free PS Plus games available this June Missed out on Sony’s announcement of the free PS Plus games in June? Here’s a quick recap. This month, PS4 amers will be able to download God of War (originally £24.99, Playstation.com). Previously, the game was available to PS Plus subscribers with a PS5 but it seems that Santa Monica Studios has widened the net. There is a chance that this news could be to coincide with an update on God of War: Ragnarök. As well as that, PlayStation fans will also be able to get their hands on Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (originally £49.99, Playstation.com), a fighting game based on the hit anime series. Lastly, PS4 and PS5 gamers will also be able to download Nickelodeon All Star Brawl (originally £44.99, Playstation.com), a party brawler in a similar vein to Super Smash Bros featuring Nickelodeon’s roster of cartoon characters, such as Spongebob, Invader Zim and Nigel Thornberry. Alex Lee 6 June 2022 12:30 1654512614 When could Amazon restock the PS5? (The Independent) Amazon is a pretty predictable retailer when it comes to PS5 restocks. It tends to drop the PS5 once every month, with the latest restock taking place on 11 May. It also pretty much always drops the console on a Wednesday morning, at around 8am. We’re hoping for another restock this week on Wednesday 8 June. The retailer also added Sony’s official Horizon Forbidden West bundle onto its website late last month, so that one might drop as well. There aren’t many details on the Amazon listing page yet, but we’d recommend adding the console to your wish list now so that you can check out easily when it comes in stock. We expect this one to costs £499.99. Alex Lee 6 June 2022 11:50

