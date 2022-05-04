PS5 stock – live: Game restock is available now – how to get a console

Who else could restock the console next? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are currently available at Game. Read on for more information.

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, scratching our heads and struggling desperately to find a console.

Why? It’s all thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, of course. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store. And when consoles do finally arrive, they are often snapped up in a matter of minutes.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. The month saw PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Now we’re into the first week of May, let’s hope the momentum continues as we slowly make our way towards the summer.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1651649659 Stock available at Game Good morning everybody and we’re back with the PS5 liveblog tracker! It appears that stock is now available at Game this morning with a number of bundles, or as a standalone console if you’re lucky enough (£449.99, Game.co.uk). Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 08:34 1651595440 Live blog signing off That brings another day of PS5 hunting to an end. The day began with stock still being available to pre-order at Game, but that soon dried up. Then came a fresh batch of pre-order stock at Smyths Toys, but those consoles are also now sold out. As far as we can tell, there are currently no retailers with PS5 stock available to buy today. As ever, we’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you the latest news of PS5 restocks, both in the UK and US, as soon as they happen. Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 17:30 1651594700 PS5 consoles are now sold out again at Smyths Toys The Smyths Toys restock has come to an end, and the PS5 disc edition is out of stock yet again. Smyths says on its website: “Pre-orders placed on 3 May will be available within five to seven working days,” adding that buyers will receive a text message and email to say when their console is ready to collect in-store. Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 17:18 1651593628 Read our review of ‘Dying Light 2′ Dying Light 2 landed during what was a busy February for PS5 titles, with Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring both also hitting the shelves in quick succession. Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release, this time combining parkour with the survival-horror game genre. In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments. Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.” Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 17:00 1651590028 Read our review of ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ for the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and features hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We thoroughly enjoyed our time with Horizon Forbidden West, and our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.” They added: “While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 16:00 1651588401 The PS5 is available to pre-order at Smyths (sort of) Smyths Toys has just added a bunch of PS5 disc edition to its consoles, ready for pre-order. However, the restock doesn’t seem to be going too smoothly. We spotted consoles available to pre-order, but they disappeared almost immediately, and now seem to be going in and out of stock. We suggest readers keep trying for the next half-hour or so, as per advice from the folks at PS5 Stock Alert UK. It looks like stock availability will depend on where you live. Good luck! Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 15:33 1651586428 (The Independent) If we’ve held you secure a PS5 console, and now you’re hungry for more shopping insights, then we recommend you sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter . Here, you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by the IndyBest team of retail experts. The email lands in your inbox every Friday morning and features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field, helping you make the most informed choice when it comes to spending your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 15:00 1651582828 What is the difference between the PS5 disc edition and PS5 digital edition? As you will probably know by now, Sony makes two versions of the PS5. The cheaper of the two (but the one that’s also more difficult to find at the moment) is the digital edition. This console has a retail price of £359.99 and does not have a disc drive. This means games have to be downloaded onto it, instead of played from a disc. Naturally, it also means the console cannot play Blu-ray movies or DVDs either. For that you’ll need the PS5 disc edition, which is priced at £449.99 and has a disc drive that can play Ultra HD Blu-ray movies, DVDs and games. Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 14:00 1651579228 Can PS4 games be played on the PS5? Yes, they sure can. The great news here is that almost all of the PS4 games you already own will work on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you’ve previously bought on the PlayStation Store, ready to play on your new console. And, if you have the PS5 disc edition, you can just pop your PS4 games in and they’ll play as normal. Of course, this doesn’t apply to the PS5 digital edition, as it doesn’t have a disc drive. For that console, you’ll have to download all games from the PS Store. Here’s a look at some of our favourite PS4 games, which are in many cases a bit of a bargain since the PS5 and its next-generation games came along: Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 13:00 1651575628 Will Very have a PS5 restock this month? Very is another retailer to generally have a PS5 restock once per month. This was the case from January to April, with the most recent restock spanning 20 and 21 April. There’s no word yet on when the next batch of consoles will arrive, but given its previous track record, we expect to see at least one PS5 restock from Very in May. Alistair Charlton 3 May 2022 12:00

