PS5 stock – live: Game restock is available now – how to buy a console

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Read on for more information.

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, scratching our heads and struggling desperately to find a console.

Why? It’s all thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As April comes to a close, let’s hope the momentum continues as we slowly make our way towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1651218953 Morning, PS5 trackers Good morning and happy Friday! We’re now closing out an exceptionally busy April, one of the best months to get your hands on a PS5 to date. In no particular order, we’ve managed to see restocks from Asda, AO PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Amazon, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Ebuyer, Studio, EE and Very. Not only that, but there are still bundles available from Game and the BT Shop so there’s still a chance to grab one of those before they inevitably sell out. But the month isn’t over yet. Could we see any more consoles drop from retailers before the week is out? We’ll be walking you through and giving you all the latest buying advice to help you get your hands on the console. Jasper Pickering 29 April 2022 08:55 1651163146 How many restocks have there been in April so far? All righty folks, we’re wrapping up the blog for the evening, but as usual, we’ll be back online tomorrow to take you through some more PS5 restocks. But before we go, let’s take stock of the situation and bring you our monthly end of the month retailer leaderboard, shall we? We’ve had 21 restocks this month – that’s only slightly more than March’s 17, so it wasn’t the mammoth month analysts and stock trackers had promised, but it’s still the busiest month of 2022 so far. Of course, this could change between now and Saturday, but for the moment, Currys is – for the first time ever – top of the leaderboard, with the BT Shop and Game not far behind. Both still have stock, by the way. Here we go… PS5 restocks in April (so far) Alex Lee 28 April 2022 17:25 1651160146 When could Argos restock the PS5 next? Argos has had such chaotic, messy drops over the past few months that we’ve begun to loathe writing about it. When we first started tracking consoles, it dropped the PS5 between the hours of 1am and 3am. That was a nightmare, but honestly, it wasn’t as bad as it is now. These days, the PS5 drops for a handful of lucky customers with the right browser settings at around 4am. Others are then left waiting for the retailer to restock at their nearest store – it could be in the morning, the afternoon or even at night. It could even be on the next day – even if it’s a Saturday. Who knows? It’s just a mess and a real shame, considering Argos is one of the few retailers who doesn’t sell the PS5 in a bundle. That said, we don’t expect another Argos restock until the second week of May, so you won’t have to worry about that one for a while now. Alex Lee 28 April 2022 16:35 1651157146 Best PS5 headphones Needing some accessories now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories. Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful. “It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.” Alex Lee 28 April 2022 15:45 1651154146 When could Smyths Toys restock the PS5? (Smyths Toys) While Smyths Toys drops have been getting less frequent, the retailer is actually getting more consistent in terms of reliable restocks. For months, you were only able to buy a PS5 if you physically queued up outside a Smyths Toys before the store opened, meaning you had to know about a drop beforehand to get into the queue. It never dropped the PS5 online simultaneously with its in-store restocks. Drops are now more consistent and you can often buy a console online or going in-store. Stock still sells out fast, of course, but having the option now is a real luxury. Expect another Smyths Toys restock in early May. Alex Lee 28 April 2022 14:55 1651151152 Upcoming PS5 games We aren’t expecting to see any new games launch in the rest of April, but the May calendar is starting to fill up nicely. While there doesn’t look to be any standout releases – there’s no Horizon Forbidden West or Gran Turismo 7, there’s still lots to get excited about. Here are the May releases: Sifu: Vengeance Edition, 3 May (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Tourist Bus Simulator, 12 May(£22.85, Base.com)

Evil Dead: The Game, 13 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Endzone: A World Apart, 19 May (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Vampire – The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)

Ikai, 27 May (£28.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Kao the Kangaroo, 27 April (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

SnowRunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk) Alex Lee 28 April 2022 14:05 1651148152 How good is ‘Horizon Forbidden West’? Horizon Forbidden West bundles are the most frequent these days, popping up at almost every retailer, including at Game and the BT Shop right now. But is it any good? It’s splendid. “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our reviewer said. Interested in reading more? Have a read of our review below. Alex Lee 28 April 2022 13:15 1651145146 You can pick up a PS5 from some local branches of Game right now That’s right. You can buy a PS5 from Game right now – both online and in-store. But if you want a standalone console or the cheapest bundle, you’re going to want to head in-store rather than buy the PS5 on the website. Staff members at each branch post on Twitter whenever there’s stock of the PS5 available. All the regional Game store accounts are compiled into this Twitter list, so it’s well worth a look if you haven’t done so already. As of right now, the PS5 is in stock at: And many, many more. Get on over to your local store and you can find either the cheapest bundle deal or the console on its own. Prefer delivery? It’s still in stock online. Alex Lee 28 April 2022 12:25 1651142152 PS Plus free games May 2022 This may be the best set of free PS Plus games we’ve seen in months…or maybe years. Fifa 22 – yes, the game which literally only released seven months ago is going to be made available for free in May. On top of that, Tribes of Midgard (£15.99, Playstation.com), an action role-playing survival game where viking characters must protect the seed of Yggdrasil from waves of enemies, is also free. PS4 gamers can also download Curse of the Dead Gods (£15.99, Playstation.com), a skill-based roguelike featuring hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps. The latter two games are a bit of fodder, but Fifa 22! Say no more. Alex Lee 28 April 2022 11:35 1651139771 Could Currys restock the PS5 soon? If you’re hesitating about whether to buy a PS5 bundle from Game and thinking about other potential retailers, then Currys could potentially restock the console in the next few weeks. The retailer last dropped the PS5 on Tuesday 12 April, with stock selling out on Monday 18 April, meaning another drop could take place at the start of May. The question, though, is should you wait for it? And the answer is a resounding no. Bundles at Game are ultimately cheaper than the bundles available at Currys. The ones sold earlier this month cost either £749 ($976) or £799 ($1,041). Granted, they came with a boatload of extras, but that’s still a lot of money to spend in one go. Alex Lee 28 April 2022 10:56

