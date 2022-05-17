PS5 stock – live: Game restock available now, with Very predicted to drop soon

Here’s where you can buy a PS5 today (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Game, Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Very and Currys this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. Throughout May, one retailer has consistently had stock of the PS5, with smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collectionjoining suit. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras. If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 on its own, we’ll be bringing you the live stock updates as we have them.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1652773106 Morning, PS5 trackers Good morning everybody! We’re back with the PS5 liveblog to walk you through all the latest stock updates of Sony’s elusive console. As of writing, the PS5 is currently available at Game, Scan and The Game Collection, all of which are bundles including games such as Horizon Forbidden West as well as some extras. We’ll be going into detail around which ones are worth looking into. We also predict that the console could see a restock at Very and Currys some time soon. Very is known to restock on Tuesdays so could we see a drop from them later today? Stay with us for more information as we get it! Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 08:38 1652718630 PS5 stock trackers, signing off All righty folks, thanks for joining us for another day of console stock sniffing. After a slightly slow Monday, the PS5 is still in stock at Game, Scan and The Game Collection after selling out at Ebuyer earlier this morning. We’ll be back tomorrow morning to bring you through even more restocks, and we’re hoping to see a standalone console restock from Very. Chat to you all then! Alex Lee 16 May 2022 17:30 1652715005 When could Currys restock the PS5? It’s been over a month since Currys last restocked the PS5, with the retailer dropping a bunch of bundles on Tuesday 12 April. Of course, because the PS5 was sold as part of a bundle, they didn’t sell out until Monday 18 April. We’re expecting to see another Currys restock sometime this week, although we’re not exactly sure what day or what time the retailer might drop. It has restocked every day of the week in the past. Again, the next Currys restock will be a bundle drop, so look away if you’re after the standalone console. Alex Lee 16 May 2022 16:30 1652711430 PS5 games coming soon PS5 games coming in May 2022 Endzone: A World Apart, 19 May (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Vampire – The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)

Ikai, 27 May (£29.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Kao the Kangaroo,27 April (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

SnowRunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk) Alex Lee 16 May 2022 15:30 1652707805 When could Smyths Toys restock the PS5? (Smyths Toys) Smyths Toys is one of the handful of retailers who has already restocked the console once this month – on Tuesday 3 May. We’ve noticed an interesting pattern with Smyths Toys’s restocks. When it drops extremely early in the month – between the 1st and 5th, it usually has another one towards the second half of the month. This is all speculation, but we’ll grasp onto it with both hands, seeing as Smyths Toys sells standalone PS5 consoles, including the digital edition version. Alex Lee 16 May 2022 14:30 1652706005 Looking for an Xbox series X? So you’ve copped a PS5, but did you know that the Xbox series X is also readily available right now? If you’re after some Xbox exclusives, then you’re going to want to get your hands on the Xbox series X. Like the PS5, it’s often sold as part of a bundle, but we’ve found some standalone consoles hanging around. Want to find out where you can get one? Have a read of our article below. Alex Lee 16 May 2022 14:00 1652698805 Why are there so many PS5 bundles in stock? (iStock/The Independent) It appears that retailers these days are only ever selling the PS5 as part of a bundle, making it hard for console hunters who don’t have the extra cash to buy a standalone console. Why is this? There are a couple of reasons. The cynic in us says that selling the PS5 as part of a bundle means that retailers can charge a premium on the console, shifting accessories and games as well as the machine itself. But it also helps deter scalpers. The non-cynic in us would say that bundles help provide customers with a gaming kit from the get go, without having to go out and buy anything extra. That would make sense, except fewer people are buying the bundles, so it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Alex Lee 16 May 2022 12:00 1652696539 Ebuyer PS5 restock sells out Whew, that was quick. The PS5 has now sold out at Ebuyer. The retailer most likely had very small quantities of the console in stock, but well done to anyone who managed to secure one. That was the cheapest PS5 bundle we’ve seen all day, so it flew off the shelves. The next best (and cheapest) bundle is from Game. It’s actually only £10 more than the Ebuyer bundle, More details below. Alex Lee 16 May 2022 11:22 1652695713 The PS5 is now in stock at Ebuyer, and it’s the cheapest bundle available Another independent games retailer has just dropped the PS5, and this is now the cheapest bundle on offer. Ebuyer is currently selling the PS5 disc edition console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West (digital download), a physical copy of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga and an extra dualsense controller (£ 589.98, Ebuyer.com). Alex Lee 16 May 2022 11:08 1652693405 When could Very restock the PS5? This might be the week, PS5 hunters! If you’ve been desperately waiting for Very to restock and drop a bunch of nice standalone PS5 consoles, your wait may soon be over. There’s a good chance that Very restocks the PS5 tomorrow morning. As we revealed in our PS5 stock tracking anniversary article, Very loves a Tuesday. And seeing as it hasn’t restocked since 20 April, we could be in line for another drop. Keep your eyes peeled for that one, standalone console hunters. Alex Lee 16 May 2022 10:30

