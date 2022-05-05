PS5 stock – live: Game restock available now – here’s how to get the best deal on the console

On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is currently in stock at Game. Currys could restock next. Read on for more information.

It’s hard to believe that almost a year and a half has passed since the PS5 first launched on UK shores, yet we’re all still here, scouring retailers for an elusive console.

We’ve all got the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic to thank for it. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store. And when consoles do finally arrive, they are often snapped up in a matter of minutes.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, seeing restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, let’s hope May will be just as fruitful.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1651681887 PS5 stock tracker, signing off That’s all from us today! We’ve seen plenty of bundles available from Game and while the cheaper ones appear to have sold out, a few are still available with some nifty extras, like a new faceplate if the white casing doesn’t suit your tastes. We’ll keep a close eye on each of the listings and make sure that we’ll keep you posted once the last bundles are no longer available. We’ll be back first thing tomorrow to let you know about all the latest developments, see you then! Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 17:31 1651678287 When is ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ being released? Hogwarts Legacy is an open world tie-in to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive this game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts as we’ve never seen them before. Set before the events of Fantastic Beasts, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. During Playstation’s live-stream of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, a release window of “holidays 2022” was finally given, meaning that we can expect to see the new game released sometime before Christmas. Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 16:31 1651674747 Best games on the PS5 in 2022 The PS5 has been out since November 2020 and while the console is starting to become more readily available, it’s library of games has only grown in those two years. One of our favourites, Astro’s Playroom, comes included with every PS5. It’s a wonderful ode to some of Playstation’s best moments and manages to encapsulate every generation it’s been a part of since the launch of the original Playstation. If you’re up for the challenge, Elden Ring (£49.99, Currys.co.uk) is also well on track to be the best game to come out in 2022. It deserves its reputation as a difficult game but if you’re able to invest the time (and runes) into beating its numerous bosses, few gaming experiences are as rewarding. Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 15:32 1651671087 ‘F1 2022’ pre-order deals If you’re a racing fan, then no doubt you’ll be looking to pick up a copy of the latest installment in the F1 series. Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship. The game is expected to be released on 1 July 2022. If you’re hoping to pick up a copy, then we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve found from a number of different retailers, including the “Champions Edition” which includes some bonus content: Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 14:31 1651667547 Amazon Gaming Week Amazon Gaming Week is here with a huge number of deals on everything gaming. The sale lasts for approximately one week and this year it is currently taking place between 2-8 May. While Prime Day is scheduled to take place later this year, the shopping giant’s gaming event is still a great way to kick things off with a fairly decent saving on pricey electronic goods. And we’ve already seen savings of up to 88 per cent on some items, making it exceptionally good value. There’s plenty of other deals to be had though, so if you’ve managed to get your hands on a console, now is the perfect time to build up your library of games. Read our full buying guide to shop the best Amazon Gaming Week Deals. In our review, we said: “The Skywalker Saga (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) is a fitting tribute to the most enduring film franchise of the last three generations. Fans of both properties will enjoy it, especially those young enough to have missed the first few instalments. “For longtime fans of Lego Star Wars, there’s enough of an improvement to the tried and tested formula to warrant some intrigue, if only to see how far the series has come along.” (TT Games) Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 11:32 1651657947 When will Amazon have another restock? Amazon is one of the largest retailers out there but even they have trouble getting plentiful supplies of PS5 consoles. Because so many people have the console on their wishlist, they quickly tend to sell out as soon as customers are notified of their availability, before anyone else has a chance to get them. We last saw them restock on 27 April and as expected, that restock didn’t last very long. Based on previous stock patterns, we usually expect to see Amazon restock the console around once a month. Because we only saw a restock from them last week, we can expect to see PS5 consoles pop up on their website closer to the end of the month. Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 10:52 1651655487 ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ We’ve seen a number of the bundles from Game have a copy of Horizon Forbidden West included and while many people will be looking to get a standalone console rather than a bundle, is the game actually any good? Well, yes it is. Made by Guerilla Games as a direct sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, players will explore a post-apocalpytic United States as hunter Aloy as she makes her journey to the west coast, taking in the sights of Nevada, California and Yosemite Valley along the way. In our review, we said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.” (Playstation) Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 10:11 1651653147 Have you picked up your free copy of ‘Fifa 22’ yet? If you missed the news, PS Plus subscribers have a chance to pick up one of the biggest titles on PS4 or PS5 completely free of charge! Fifa 22 (£69.99, Playstation.com) can be downloaded on both the PS4 and PS5. It’s the latest installment in the longstanding Fifa franchise and contains new features such as “HyperMotion” technology and a new option to create your own club in career mode. The game is available to subscribers for the whole month of May and is one of the biggest offerings to gamers in recent memory, considering that Fifa 23 is still quite a few months away. Jasper Pickering 4 May 2022 09:32

