PS5 stock – live: Game restock available now, could Currys drop next?

Who could restock the PS5 today? (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Game, Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Currys this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released and a year (today!) since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. Throughout the entire month of May, at least one retailer has consistently had stock of PS5 bundles available to buy, with smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection joining suit. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras. If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 on its own, we’ll be bringing you the live stock updates as we have them.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1652947240 The PS5 restock liveblog turns one today! Hello folks! The day has arrived. It’s time to read it and weep. A year ago today, we started tracking PS5 restocks for the first time, and believe it or not, we’re still here a year on. Miraculously, the PS5 is still pretty much impossible to get a hold of – even more so if you’re after a standalone console. But we’ve learnt a lot over the past 365 days, so if you’re still hunting down a console, we’ve got all the intel you need to secure yourselves a console. Let’s kick this birthday bash off with some hefty drops, shall we? Alex Lee 19 May 2022 09:00 1652891313 Live blog signing off That brings another day to a close, and we’re pleased to say that various PS5 bundles are still available at Game. There are also a couple of larger and more expensive bundles on offer at Scan and The Game Collection, giving gamers plenty of choice. Sadly, no retailers are currently selling the console on its own, and the cheaper PS5 digital edition is proving particularly difficult to track down. We’re expecting to see some more stock arrive at Currys and Very soon, and we’ll be the first to bring you news on those console restocks as soon as they happen. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 17:28 1652889634 Everything we know so far about the PS5’s new VR headset One of the most anticipated PS5 accessories is a new virtual reality headset called Playstation VR2. It was first revealed by Sony back in January 2022, at the CES technology show in Las Vegas. Not much more is known about the headset for now. But what we do know is the PlayStation VR 2’s controllers come with built-in touch sensors and haptic feedback, much like the PS5’s dualsense controllers, and the headset also has a built-in motor to simulate feedback for a more immersive experience. Heading a virtual football will never be the same again. Want to know more about the next-generation VR headset? Then head over to our full PSVR 2 guide. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 17:00 1652886034 How to buy the three new PS5 custom console covers Bored of the PS5’s default black and white design? Well fear not, because Sony is about to start selling three new colours of its custom console covers. The new colours are called starlight blue, galactic purple and nova pink. They will be available alongside the existing midnight black and cosmic red covers, are priced at £64.99, and will be available from Playstation.com in June. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 16:00 1652882434 Can you buy a PS5 directly from Sony? Sony opened the doors to the UK branch of its online store, called PlayStation Direct, in late-2021. Since then, the website has had numerous PS5 console restocks, mostly recently on 20 April and 10 May. However, the store is currently out of stock, with no word as to when more consoles will arrive. PS Direct had two restocks in April, so with only one happening so far in May, we’re hopeful of another landing before we head into June. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 15:00 1652878834 Read our review of Horizon Forbidden West for the PS5 You may have noticed that a lot of PS5 bundles, including some available from Game right now, include Horizon Forbidden West . A follow-up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, the game follows hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West, with our reviewer saying: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.” They added: “While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 14:00 1652875234 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter (The Independent) Have we helped you to finally buy a PS5? Are you now eager for more shopping insights? Then we suggest you sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by the IndyBest experts. Landing in your inbox every Friday morning, the email features products from our tried-and-tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 13:00 1652871634 What’s the cheapest PS5 console bundle available at Game? Game had a PS5 bundle restock yesterday (17 May), but some of the cheapest bundles have already sold out. So, you will no doubt be asking, what’s the most affordable PS5 bundle currently in stock at Game? The answer is a PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an additional Dualsense controller in white. The bundle is priced at £559.98 and can be ordered now. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 12:00 1652869834 Does Smyths Toys have any in-store stock? Like with Game, Smyths Toys sometimes has a handful of PS5 consoles available in its stores for walk-in customers. There’s a tool on the retailer’s website to check console availability nationally, and right now the only store with stock is in Londonderry, where eight PS disc editions are available to buy. The cheaper PS5 digital edition isn’t available at any Smyths store. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 11:30 1652868034 Does Argos actually have any PS5 stock today? We’ve written about our frustration with the Argos website before, and unfortunately today is an another example of how problematic it can be. The retailer added new PS5 consoles to its stock inventory this morning, but these were only made available to certain regions of the country, due to how Argos’s in-stock collection system works. So, while we couldn’t find any at our own address, or that of our parents, another IndyBest writer found stock at their local store. It’s a frustrating system and makes us wonder why Argos can’t instead offer its PS5 stock nationally to everyone. Even if there was a postage charge we’re sure shoppers would snap up the consoles in no time. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 11:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock – live: Game restock available now, could Currys drop next?